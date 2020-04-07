Pentagon sends 1,500 medical workers to New York to fight coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

To fight the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, the American epicenter of the pandemic, 1,500 Americans military medical staff will travel to the city on Wednesday Pentagon ad.

Of these, more than 350 go to 11 hospitals in the city to help supplement the overworked medical staff.

The number of military medical personnel is 500 more than President Trump announced on Saturday, Pentagon spokesperson said Jonathan Hoffman.

Hoffman said that about half of the 1,500 military medical personnel are already on the ground in New York.

The Pentagon also said on Monday that the hospital ship USS Comfort, which has only treated a handful of patients since arriving in New York, will stop excluding patients with coronavirus.

The ship can accommodate up to 1,000 patients, but so far it has only treated 41 people, officials said, partly due to strict control rules. The floating hospital was brought to New York City to relieve pressure on city hospitals by treating people who had health conditions but were free from COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Hoffman said preference is always to have virus infected patients in a temporary hospital installed Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. But emergency patients will now be seen on the ship, whether or not they have the virus.

Officials said Comfort had the ability to isolate only a “small number” of patients with the virus.

New York State recorded 4,758 deaths from COVID-19, of which 599 have been reported since Sunday.

The situation remains grim, nearly 17,000 people hospitalized, but there are signs that the surge could finally slow down.

As the death toll increases, daily increases stabilize. The daily number of new hospitalizations has decreased. Recent data suggests the state could be at or near the top, which means fewer hospital beds will be needed in the coming weeks than the most disastrous projections have indicated, state officials said. .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.