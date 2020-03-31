Pentagon to buy 8,000 fans in $ 84 million deal, officials say

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Pentagon will spend $ 84.4 million to buy 8,000 fans four suppliers, under a contract signed this weekend, the first deliveries to take place in May.

The Department of Defense said the companies they asked to produce the much needed equipment were Combat Medical Systems, Hamilton Medical, VyAire Medical and Zoll Medical Corp.

EXCLUSIVE: THE MARE ISLAND DISTILLERY PRODUCING HAND SANITANTS, HIRING FURLOUGHED BARTENDERS

“It will be a staggered delivery in the coming months and we expect orders to start shipping in the next few days, with 1,400 deliveries in early May,” said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews. “Delivery locations will be determined by FEMA.”

The Defense Logistics Agency has modified existing contracts with the four companies to purchase the fans, said Andrews.

Friday, President Trump used the Defense Production Act to coerce General Motors at produce fans after talks between the auto giant and the government. Many hospitals across the country are facing shortages of essential medical equipment, including ventilators, as the number of COVID-19 patients increases daily.

The DLA said it also provided $ 2 million in pharmaceutical and medical supplies, 975,000 gallons of fuel and food, and spare parts for two Marine hospital ships – USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

the Pity is docked in Los Angeles and the Comfort is in New York. The two are treating non-coronavirus patients to relieve pressure in local hospitals to fight the crisis.

Nationally, 153,246 people have contracted the disease, including nearly 3,000 deaths.