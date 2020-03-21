`` People see me as a leader, '' says man with Down syndrome after election victory

A Halifax man who made history by becoming first town crier with Down syndrome crossed another barrier by winning an election to become president of a university student union.

Will Brewer, who studies politics at Mount Saint Vincent University, won 62% of the vote and was named acting president over the weekend. He and the student union believe he is the first person with Down syndrome to win such an election in Canada.

“I felt really good and very happy that people really saw me as a leader,” Brewer told CBC News on Monday. “I wanted to run to make the world a better place – even if it’s already a better place.”

Campaigning for the office has enabled him to put into practice the lessons he learns through his studies with the MountAbility program. The University of Halifax program helps students with diverse abilities to study on campus.

“I was in an interview where someone asked me:” What is your handicap? “I don’t have one. I’m Will – that’s what I am. Down syndrome is an extra chromosome, which is also extra love,” he said.

Brewer continues to serve as a town crier for Olde Town Halifax, participating in Natal Day events and participating in the Halifax Pride Parade. He also pursues artistic interests with the help of the Possibles team of artist Renée Forrestall.

A proud friend of a “great lawyer”

Brewer’s friend Hannah Hicks was delighted with his success. “I think it’s amazing,” she said. “He is a great defender and I am very proud of him.”

Hicks is an “artist of happiness” and has organized several shows in Halifax. “I love having Down syndrome,” she said. “I think Down syndrome is fun, different and unique. It gives me more opportunities.”

She believes Brewer will inspire young people with Down syndrome and other differences. She always admired Grandin Temple. Grandin is autistic and is an eminent specialist in autism and animal welfare.

“She reads the animal spirits and saves them. She is a very down to earth person and a role model for me,” said Hicks.

Grandin gave a conference in Halifax in 2018 and stopped at the Hicks art exhibit to meet her. “She spoke to me and seemed very nice,” said Hicks.

Will Brewer was named town crier for parts of Halifax in 2018. (CBC)

Hicks’ mother said Brewer shows what happens when people focus on ability, not disability. “I think it’s great that there are so many possibilities for people with Down syndrome. The sky is the limit,” said Jill Hicks.

She is also a speech therapist and works exclusively with people with Down syndrome. “It is important not to make assumptions about what they understand, based on their ability to speak. Very often, they can understand much more than they can say,” she said. .

New wave of models

The past few years have seen an explosion of models for people with Down syndrome, she said. She mentioned Australian model Madeline Stuart, American swimmer Karen Gaffney and American Special Olympian and model Chelsea Werner, and Emmanuel Bishop, an American violinist who speaks several languages.

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society describes it as “a natural chromosomal arrangement that has always been part of the human condition.” He says that about 45,000 Canadians have Down’s syndrome.

Madeline Stuart walks the runway at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at the Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York. In the past year, there has been an explosion of models for people with Down syndrome. (Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the American Heart Association)

“We have to help them and encourage them to develop whatever interests them, whether athletics, music or art – whatever their skills or interests,” said Jill Hicks.

Brewer hopes to run for senior office after graduation, perhaps on city council or in federal office. “Live big and raise your full potential. Don’t let anyone stop you. It’s [about] what you think you can dream of in reality, “he said.

