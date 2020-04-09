People who need addiction services feel “abandoned” during pandemic

Former British Columbia provincial health worker says he has “serious concerns” about cutting services for people with addictions, while manager of a supervised consumption site in Toronto says that people feel abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Perry Kendall has declared an ongoing public health emergency in British Columbia. Four years ago, the province led the country with a record number of overdose deaths fueled by fentanyl opioid.

Services have been scaled up with more overdose prevention and supervised use sites in British Columbia, as has the distribution of take-away kits of naloxone, a drug used to reverse overdoses.

“We were taking steps and progress to fight stigma and create access to a continuum of care, from harm reduction to medication assistance or recovery, if that was your goal,” said Kendall, Executive Director acting from British Columbia. Substance Use Center.

He said that widespread job losses and the increase in the number of homeless people due to physical distance from shelters have created even greater challenges for those struggling with substance use.

“I hope we have the courage, the political will and the money to try to solve this problem when we go through the other side. There are very, very, very vulnerable people out there and the stigma still raging. “

Dr. Perry Kendall speaks to British Columbia. Legislative Assembly of Victoria on February 24, 2020. Kendall has declared a public health emergency in British Columbia. Four years ago, the province led the country with a record number of overdose deaths fueled by fentanyl opioid. (Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press)

Kendall said recent changes to the Federal Drugs and Controlled Substances Act were a positive step for illicit drug users, as doctors can now prescribe a wider range of safer substances, such as stimulants, benzodiazepines and hydromorphone, for those addicted to opioids.

However, there are not enough prescribers despite a BC The Center for Addiction program which has offered online training since 2017 on addiction medicine, he said – there is no no more adequate links with care.

Rush to configure the phone line

The province is trying to expand access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

“We are now working to put this in place as quickly as possible due to this dual challenge of the COVID pandemic in addition to the opioid overdose epidemic,” said Kendall, who recently returned from retirement to sit to a COVID-19 advisory committee. to the current provincial health worker.

Jen Ko, program manager at the South Riverdale Community Health Center in Toronto, said that some of the city’s nine drug overdose and supervised use sites have had their hours cut, including one run by Toronto Public Health after an epidemic of COVID-19 among late March.

“People are really isolated, really abandoned,” said Ko, adding that the reception and meal programs have been suspended for the most vulnerable, who can no longer establish their usual social bond with employees wearing equipment. personal protection (PPE).

“Many of the things people come to serve for are human service, connection to staff, conversation and support, but being in PPE [means] no one can say who is who. “

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the streets of the Downtown Eastside, where Vancouver’s supervised consumption sites are located, remain crowded. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Dr. Rita Shahin, Toronto Assistant Medical Officer of Health, said that a supervised injection site was temporarily closed on March 18 due to queues and large groups gathered outside the building .

She said in an email that the number of booths where drug users inject their own substances has also been reduced from two to six to maintain physical distance.

There have also been cases of COVID-19 among staff, including those at the site, said Shahin.

Toronto had its highest monthly number of overdose deaths in a year last month, when 19 people died, she said.

“We want to encourage people not to use drugs alone, to have a kit of naloxone on hand, and to use supervised use if possible,” said Shahin.

Safe injection site visits halved

Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, said that some overdose prevention sites have been temporarily closed due to concerns about physical distance. But others, including the Insite supervised injection facility, have continued to operate as essential services that do not require such measures.

Lysyshyn is concerned that site visits have halved in recent weeks.

“This is partly due to these temporary closings, but it may also be that people are afraid to come and see them because they fear being exposed to COVID. The alternative is therefore to consume drugs alone, which we know to be a super dangerous activity. “

Watch: Activists concerned about spread of COVID-19 in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Anti-poverty advocates in Vancouver fear that a COVID-19 epidemic will devastate the already struggling community of the Downtown Eastside, where many are homeless and addicted to alcohol or alcohol. 2:11

Vancouver police responded to eight suspected overdose deaths in one week two weeks ago, the highest number since August after declining deaths in the past year, the city said.

Lysyshyn said access to illicit drugs has been more difficult for users whose Canada-US border is closed to non-essential travel, but the new prescribing guidelines have been positive.

“We can see that it has helped people and that it will advance the security of supply programs that were offered before the pandemic,” said Lysyshyn.

Kirsten Duncan, an acute care addiction medicine social worker at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, said the resources referred to patients were supposed to have been closed, although some offer online assistance.

“But the population we often deal with is well established on the street and often does not have access to phones and computers,” she said.

“These groups who already have a huge history with trauma, not to mention the trauma of the fentanyl crisis, I cannot imagine what another crisis in addition to things will do.”

If you have a story related to COVID-19 that we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at [email protected].