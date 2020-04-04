“People will sacrifice for the common good”: how the fight against COVID-19 could be extended to the climate

Hi everyone! This is our weekly newsletter on everything related to the environment, where we highlight trends and solutions that make us evolve towards a more sustainable world. ((register here to receive it in your inbox every Thursday.)

“People will sacrifice for the common good”: how the fight against COVID-19 could be extended to climate action

Coronavirus blockages drive down energy demand in Europe

The deadly link between wildlife markets and infectious diseases

“People will sacrifice for the common good”: how the fight against COVID-19 could be extended to climate action

(ECW press)

In recent years, there has been a strong push in the private sector to deal with climate change. But the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic presents a significant challenge. Andre Mayer spoke to Tom Rand, Toronto author of new book The arguments in favor of climate capitalism: economic solutions for a planet in crisis, on environmental action at a time when the world is concerned about a more immediate threat.

In 2020, climate change was the biggest problem the world faced. COVID-19 has obviously changed course. What trends do you see in the way the business world is tackling climate action today?

It is interesting to see telework finally taking off. Not only do we avoid flying to board meetings, we also become more efficient at working from home. There are limits – but it is clearly possible to eliminate a large part of business trips (a third to a half?) And to work from home a few days a week. It would be a huge reduction in carbon emissions and urban traffic.

Are Canadian trends particularly revealing?

Canada has been doubly affected, and our heavy oil industry is under an existential threat. In my opinion, COVID has accelerated trends that were already inevitable in the long term: technology is the main threat to heavy oil, not climate policy. Alberta’s heavy oil has long dominated our national dialogue and sucks a lot of political oxygen – far more than its relatively small contribution to the national economy warrants. It’s time to start talking about future economic trends – such as electric vehicles, renewable energy and emerging telework technologies. Maybe this crisis will force us to consider economic opportunities, instead of being distracted by what’s in the rear view mirror.

Do you think that the coronavirus pandemic could have a lasting negative impact on climate action?

We have certainly emptied our public coffers. The cost of COVID far exceeds any climate effort I have ever seen, and it will be even more difficult to access public funds to fight the climate. But culture is just as important: perhaps our immediate fears of the pandemic, and the massive failure of the United States to prepare for it, will increase our respect for the experts who sound the climate alarm bells. What has become clear in recent weeks is the feeling that we are all in the same boat and that we need to turn to a public sector that can deal with systemic risks – like pandemics or the climate. In the short term, we may continue to adopt behaviors that reduce emissions, such as avoiding unnecessary travel and working more at home.

Does the epidemic jeopardize investment in green projects?

I do not see in the long term affecting the construction of green projects. These things are built because they are a better deal than their fossil fuel counterparts, not because they are goody-goody.

Your book argues that capitalism can play an important role in creating a low-carbon world. How? ‘Or’ What?

Innovation, capital, jobs, technology – all of these are driven mainly by market forces. As seen with COVID, the public sector can (and must) provide a safety net to an economic crisis, but it cannot replace all of this economic activity. At the same time, the business community must recognize that snacking around our economy is not a sufficiently robust response to the climate. Capitalism must be fundamentally rewired to face climate risk.

Are there lessons to be learned from government responses to the coronavirus that could be applied to climate?

When you can articulate a risk appropriately, people will make a sacrifice for the common good. Humans are basically caring and decent. No one wants to trigger destabilizing forces that cause economic ruin. Only a sociopath would deny the need to fight climate risks, just as only a sociopath would not condone behaviors such as physical isolation that reduce the risk of coronavirus.

This interview was conducted by email. It has been edited and condensed.

Readers comments

Last week, we asked you how you manage to stay green while (mostly) indoors. Here are some of your answers.

“What should I do in this period of social distancing to stay green? I am increasing the size of my vegetable garden,” explained Monika Caemmerer.

Paul Peckford wrote: “I haven’t driven my vehicle, but I walk almost every day! It feels good to play my little game right now.”

“So often, lack of time is the reason why people don’t make ecological choices,” said Theresa Jantzen Reed. “Now that we have a ton of extra time, we do the following: dry all of our clothes instead of using the dryer, start the lettuce / greens in reusable plastic containers from our house (i.e. d. yogurt containers), use plastic for cereal bags instead of plastic bags / films, shred children’s art paper in compost and we parked our vehicles and use feet or bikes to pick up essential items. “

Overview: declining energy demand

Blockages related to coronaviruses around the world have a demonstrable impact on outdoor life and air quality . While it’s fair to assume that more people are turning to online streaming to spend time at home, the reduction in business activity has a palpable effect on overall energy demand. In figures compiled by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity and the British think tank Ember, Weekly electricity consumption in Europe has dropped , especially in Italy and Spain. The graph below illustrates the decrease in demand between the weeks of March 9 to 15 and from March 16 to 22.

(CBC)

Hot and upset: provocative ideas on the web

Wildlife markets are a perfect opportunity for disease transmission

(Aaron Gekoski / World Animal Protection)

The continued existence of wildlife markets, which are seen as potential breeding grounds for the spread of harmful viruses, means that it is only a matter of time before the world is hit by another pandemic. deadly, according to some scientists.

“If we don’t deal with it, there is nothing to say that we cannot have another epidemic in 18 months, and it could be worse,” said Kerry Bowman, assistant professor and bioethicist at the University of Toronto.it is Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

Scientists believe the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has emerged from one of these wildlife markets – also known as “wet markets” – in the Chinese city of Wuhan, possibly by through an infected bat.

Bats are just one of the animals sold in these markets, where customers come to buy livestock and domestic wildlife, including pigs, chickens, civets, porcupines and pangolins.

Bowman said the main concern in these markets is an overflow event, when viruses are transmitted from one species to another and then are transmitted to humans.

When it comes to general concepts of infectious disease, wildlife markets are “a perfect opportunity for mixing bacteria and viruses as well as transmission to other groups,” said Jason Stull, assistant professor at Atlantic Veterinary College of the University of Prince Edward Island.

Not only that, stress and malnutrition reduce the animals’ immune systems and potentially worsen this problem, said Stull. For example, an animal under duress may be more likely to spread higher amounts of virus. “All of these things can probably contribute to the back and forth movement of disease.”

According to the EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based organization that conducts scientific research on emerging infectious diseases, about three-quarters of all these diseases are somehow related to wildlife.

William Karesh, executive vice president for health and policy at the EcoHealth Alliance, said the current coronavirus epidemic is likely to be spread in two possible ways. It could have been a wild animal sold on the market which contaminated the market. It is also possible that a supplier on the market was infected elsewhere and then infected customers.

The animals that end up on the market come from two places – hunted in the wild or raised on farms.

Bowman said that this industry has deep cultural roots – thousands of years of tradition of eating wild animals. In addition, animals are used for traditional Chinese medicine, luxury goods and the pet trade.

“What has really changed is that it has gone from occasional domestic use with emerging populations in combination with emerging wealth to a massive commercial enterprise,” said Bowman.

Karesh said ending these practices will take time, likely generations, and could only be done through education and helping countries improve their food systems.

He suggested that instead of prohibiting all wildlife trade, countries should focus on animals that are more likely to have viruses that can be transmitted to humans – such as rodents, bats and non-human primates.

He said the international community must tackle the growing and unsustainable use of wildlife, otherwise we “will continue to see pandemics”.

“There are three to five diseases emerging every year, and only by luck and by the grace of God … they don’t turn into pandemics every time.”

– Mark gollom

