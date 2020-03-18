People with blood type A may be more susceptible to coronavirus, study finds

People with blood group A may be more vulnerable to coronavirus, while those with type O blood may be more resistant, according to a new preliminary study from China.

Researchers studying COVID-19 in its epicenter of the epidemic, Wuhan, and the city of Shenzhen found that the proportion of type A patients infected and killed by the disease was “significantly” higher than those with the same blood group in the general public.

Type O patients, on the other hand, represented a smaller proportion of those infected and killed by the virus.

“People with blood group A may need extra personal protection to reduce the risk of infection,” wrote researchers from the Wuhan-based Center for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine.

Although the team, led by Wang Xinghuan, called the study “preliminary,” with more work to do to develop concrete results.

The research, published on Medrxiv.orgcompared the blood groups of 2,173 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wuhan and Shenzhen to more than 3,694 healthy residents in the Wuhan area.

While 31.16 percent of Wuhan residents had type A blood, 37.75 percent of coronavirus patients interviewed at the local Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital were of the same blood type.

And on the same sample of coronavirus cases in hospital, 25.8% had type O blood, compared to 33.84% in the general population.

The study also examined 206 patients who died from the virus, finding 85 victims, or 41.26%, of type A blood. Only 52 of the deaths, or about a quarter, were type O.

Scientists not involved in the study told the South China Morning Post that a much larger sample was needed to guide medical practice.

“If you are type A, don’t panic. This does not mean that you will be 100% infected, ”said Gao Yingdai, a researcher in Tianjin City. “If you’re type O, that doesn’t mean you’re absolutely safe either. You should always wash your hands and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities. “

There are more than 196,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 7,800 related deaths.