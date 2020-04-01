People with coronavirus are highly contagious for days before symptoms, says scientist

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The first signs of Daisy Robinton started with mild fatigue before slowly progressing over the next 10 days to a set of symptoms that left the 33-year-old scientist and fitness model work harder to breathe.

“A fever broke out and I developed a headache and aches that made me uncomfortable just to be aware,” said Robinton.

“I don’t know how to transmit the extreme exhaustion that caused it,” she added. “Then the breathlessness started. I noticed that I was not getting as much oxygen.”

The presumed culprit: COVID-19.

Robinton, a PhD in molecular biology from Harvard University, said his experience underscored a disturbing reality: healthy young adults have no innate immunity against the insidious disease that has now infected more than 200 000 people in the United States, causing an estimated 4,476 deaths as of Wednesday.

It is also imperative that everyone know, said Robinton, that a person is more contagious in the first five days after exposure to the virus – a period when symptoms are not usually present yet.

“This is why physical distance is so critical,” she said.

Robinton shared with Fox News her answers to the most common COVID-19 questions she was getting social media people from all over the world.

How do I know if I have been exposed?

Robinton: It is safer to assume that you may have been exposed. It is difficult to know for sure unless you have had a test with a positive result. Likewise, if someone you have interacted with in the past two weeks (or perhaps more) is positive for the virus, you may have been exposed. Most cases occur through spread in the community, often at home or in places like the grocery store or hospital. This is why physical distance is important.

How does this virus spread from person to person?

Robinton: This virus is spread by close person-to-person contact with an infected person, or by droplets that have been left in the air or on the surfaces of an infected person. When someone is infected with the virus, it replicates and is released from the body by droplets from the nose, mouth and possibly even tears. If you were to record yourself speaking with a very sensitive camera – even if you are just in normal conversation – there would be tons of micro-droplets emanating from your mouth. If you cough or sneeze, a higher volume of these droplets would come from the nose and mouth. A study has shown that microdroplets – invisible to the human eye – can stay in the air in a room for 20 minutes if there is not adequate ventilation. The virus can also survive on surfaces for many hours during which a person can come into contact with it. The virus enters the body through mucous surfaces, including the nose, eyes, mouth, hair and eyelashes. This is why it is so important to get away physically and avoid touching your face if you have not washed your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap and water.

Can you spread the disease to others before you know you have it?

Robinton: Yes! It is estimated that in the United States, one-third to one-half of transmission occurs in presymptomatic people. According to recent studies that examine how the virus works, most people who test positive are most contagious before they notice symptoms. The median COVID-19 incubation period is just over 5 days, which means that for most people, the first symptoms do not appear until five days after exposure. Some people do not develop symptoms for up to 14 days or more, but the virus replicates and the person is contagious during this time. Keep in mind that the majority of people have only mild symptoms, if any. And those with few or no symptoms are still contagious. This is particularly dangerous because these people will not know that they are spreading the virus and spreading it to other people or surfaces.

Are young adults at risk?

Robinton: Absolutely. I think it is important to say that the majority of people will be fine, but even if you are a healthy person, it is possible that you will have difficult symptoms for a week or more because of this disease. In the United States, we have seen that about 1% of people aged 20 to 29 are hospitalized. It is not a huge number, but it is not zero. This increases with each decade, with 3.4% of 30 to 39 year olds with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, 4.3% for COVID19 patients in the 40 to 49 year age group, 8.2% in the age group 50 to 59, and soon. These are just hospitalizations. Many people who stay at home also have severe symptoms that are not severe enough to require hospitalization or medical attention.

Why does the infection rate seem so low in children?

Robinton: Analysis of the data in China shows that children are infected at the same rate as adults, but they tend to have mild symptoms. Children get infected as often as adults, but they don’t get as sick as adults. We do not know why this is the case. I think it is also essential to point out that infants and toddlers are vulnerable to severe symptoms and illnesses, or to children who have other underlying health conditions. Regardless of the symptoms, children infected with the virus can spread to others, which can be tricky since most of them do not seem to develop symptoms, making it difficult to detect that they have been sick.

If you are infected with the virus and recover, can you get it again?

Robinton: The truest answer is that we don’t know for sure. Evidence currently suggests that once you are infected and develop an immune response, that is, you develop antibodies to the virus, you are likely to have immunity for at least a short time. of time. We do not yet really know what that means, unfortunately, in terms of the duration of this immunity. There have been a few reports detailing people who were sick, cleared the virus, and tested positive again later. However, these cases are extremely rare and represent less than 0.2% of all infections. The consensus among scientists is that test errors are more likely to be the reason for what has been observed in these cases.

How long is an infected person contagious?

Robinton: It varies from person to person. Most people seem to clear the virus about 10 days after symptoms start. Antibodies to the virus are produced in the first week and, as they increase, the amount of virus gradually decreases. While most people seem to clear the virus within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, some studies show that the virus persists in the body for up to 37 days in some cases. The current general rule is to quarantine for at least 14 days from the time you develop symptoms, or seven days after your symptoms resolve, whichever is longer. You cannot be sure that you are clear unless you receive a PCR test that shows that you are negative for the virus.

Should I go to the hospital if I do not feel well and I suspect that I am infected with COVID-19?

Robinton: The first thing to do is call your doctor or make an appointment using telemedicine, which is now widely available in the United States. Hospitals have extremely high transmission levels, so if you don’t have COVID-19, chances are you would choose Up there. And if you have COVID-19, you are putting other people at risk. You must call your doctor before going to a clinic. Each case is different and you should talk to your doctor if you think you are sick. The vast majority of people do not need medical care in a hospital or clinic. I therefore recommend that you consult a doctor by phone before putting yourself and others in danger by going to a clinic in person.

If someone I live with is sick, what can we do to prevent exposure to other people living in the house?

Robinton: It is important to separate as much as possible from the sick person. Having them wear a mask will considerably reduce the transmission of the virus via the droplets. Of course, also practice good hand hygiene. You and the sick person should be careful of the common areas you touch. Any surface you share – be it sink accessories, door handles, light switches – you should always wipe it with bleach or similar detergent before touching it and after cleaning it. ‘have touched. Also, do not share towels or bedding. Ventilation is also important – if you can get cross ventilation in the place where you live, this will help remove the microdroplets that are in the air.