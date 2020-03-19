Pet adoptions pending as animal shelters struggle to cope with COVID-19

Adoptions are on hold and pet shelters across the country are struggling to make ends meet to care for their animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Humane Society offices in Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto are closed to the general public. The volunteers have been sent home and dogs and cats already in shelters will have to wait before they have a chance to find new accommodation.

“We really don’t want people to come in and out of the building, so unfortunately all of our animals … stay put,” said Jessica Bohrson, director of communications for the Calgary Humane Society.

“It could potentially last for months. It’s anyone’s guess right now.”

Bohrson said staff are ensuring that animals in the shelter are fed and cared for. If the pandemic with its restrictions lasts too long, they will have to find a new way of making adoptions.

“We hope we can find something that we can make work to bring the animals into their homes forever.”

The Toronto Humane Society has developed an innovative way to continue adoptions.

“The Toronto Humane Society will actually do adoptions on a first come, first served basis,” said Hannah Sotropa, public relations specialist.

“We are going to conduct telephone interviews and schedule in-person meetings at the shelter in order to carry out the adoptions to some extent.”

Sotropa said that staff make sure animals get their “walks and loves” every day.

“Our animals obviously do not know that there is a pandemic, nor do they understand what social distancing is.”

We want to make sure that we are able to take care of the animals we have with us right now. – Liza Sunley

The Toronto Humane Society still operates a pet food bank.

“During these trials, we cannot forget that these stomachs must also be fed and we will therefore distribute food, outside our building, for … people on low income or experiencing temporary difficulties.”

The Edmonton Humane Society turned to foster families to help reduce the number of animals at the shelter. CEO Liza Sunley said it’s important to make sure there is room for new animals if needed.

“We know that the need for the services we provide does not just go away because we have these kinds of situations,” she said.

“We want to make sure that we don’t reach the point of overcapacity. We want to make sure that we can take care of the animals we have with us right now.”

None of the shelters allow people to enter and surrender a pet, but the animal groups are all ready to consider surrendering in an emergency.

None of the aid societies receive government funding and depend on public donations.

The Vancouver Humane Society does not accept animals. It depends on public support to provide services such as the McVitie Fund, which provides financial assistance to people whose pets need emergency veterinary care.

“If this funding decreases, it would mean that someone who cannot afford veterinary care could be forced to put their pet in a shelter, which we obviously want to avoid, especially in current circumstances where animal companions are particularly important to people, “said Peter Fricker, director of projects and communications.

“We hope people don’t forget about animal charities and continue to make as many donations as possible.”