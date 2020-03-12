Peter MacKay thwarts some social conservatives, while Erin O’Toole woos them

The two main candidates for the Conservative leadership both swear that the Social Conservatives are an important part of their party base. But while Erin O’Toole is explicitly courting their votes, Peter MacKay seems to have checked at least some of them.

“He basically said,” Come donate and give me your votes, but shut up, “said Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for the anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition.

“It’s a total blockage. It makes us angry, of course.”

The different approaches of candidates for the social-conservative wing of the party could have big implications for the outcome of the leadership race, as social-conservative rights groups say they are organized enough to influence the results. final.

On the other hand, questions and attacks on topical issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights that have persecuted outgoing leader Andrew Scheer throughout the fall have shown how issues can be a handicap in a general election campaign.

It’s more than just a comment on the albatross

MacKay is still struggling to get past comments he made even before the leadership race started.

In October, MacKay told an audience that the questions about abortion and gay marriage that followed Scheer on the campaign trail were like a “stinking albatross” hanging from the party leader’s neck.

Around the same time, several prominent Conservatives argued that in order for the party to appeal to more Canadians, it must leave behind the divisive debates on social issues.

Five candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party spoke at the annual general meeting of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Right to left: Erin O’Toole, Peter MacKay, Rudy Husny, Rick Peterson and Marilyn Gladu. (Stéphanie Blanchet / Radio-Canada)

There are polls to back up this argument. A January 2011 Web survey by Léger Marketing of more than 1,500 respondents revealed that 60% of respondents wanted the next leader of the Conservative Party to be pro-choice, while 53% said that the next leader should support marriage homosexual.

But MacKay’s comments clearly upset Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, a former federal minister who still exerts great influence within the party. When Kenney approved O’Toole, he sent an email indicating that no one would hear their deeply held beliefs as “stinking albatrosses” with O’Toole as the leader.

A few days later, MacKay seemed to go back a little. He told reporters last week that he regretted the way his words had been taken, acknowledging that the comments “could be a bit raw at the time”.

Now MacKay is the target of an attack announcement by one of three social conservatives in the eight-person leadership race.

Leslyn Lewis released what appears to be a recording of MacKay’s speech in Calgary on Tuesday. The clip begins by apparently telling him that “social conservatives have a place in the Conservative Party. One hundred percent”.

“But,” we can hear MacKay, “let’s not talk about going back. Let’s talk about how we park these problems for a while until the country moves in the right direction.”

O’Toole offers a place at the table

Meanwhile, O’Toole is actively courting the support of social conservatives.

In an interview with Right Now, a group dedicated to the election of politicians opposed to abortion, O’Toole was asked what he would do to maintain “the currently important but precarious pro-life support” for the Party conservative.

“There will be a seat at the table and a partnership in my government for all members of our movement,” he said, citing social conservatives, libertarians, tax hawks and red conservatives as examples. .

“If a leader cannot respect all aspects of our movement, he should not run for office,” he added.

Although O’Toole is not anti-abortion himself, he told Right Now that he believed in Stephen Harper-era policy not to use Canada’s foreign aid to fund services. abortion.

“[W]How can we ever allocate a portion of these funds to something that is not only divisive, but which is almost condescending foreign policy? We are advancing a program rather than advancing direct aid for people’s well-being, “he said, according to the transcript from Right Now.

In his exchange with Right Now, O’Toole also solicited political ideas and donations for his leadership campaign. Right Now suggested that its supporters rank O’Toole third on their Conservative leadership ballot.

MacKay did not give the group an interview. Right Now recommended that supporters rank him sixth on the ballots.

O’Toole also denounced MacKay in a fundraising email to his supporters last month, stressing that MacKay would insist that his “test bed” vote against any attempt to introduce abortion legislation . O’Toole said he would let everyone in his caucus make up his own mind about what he called “moral issues”.

Neither candidate is good enough for campaign life

“There is a difference in their tone. MacKay shows hostility and disrespect and O’Toole does not show the same level of hostility, even if he opposes all of our values,” said Fonseca.

He said he believed neither candidate met the criteria for support from the Campaign Life Coalition on multiple social issues. MacKay and O’Toole both said they would walk in pride parades, for example.

“The pro-life and pro-family people do not agree with these positions,” he said. “We think these are liberal positions. They are not conservative positions.”

The group will not reveal their ranking of candidates for a week or two, but Fonseca said that with three social conservatives in the current race, he continued to hope that one of them could win the leadership.