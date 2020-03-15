Peter Navarro asks Congress to adopt Trump payroll tax cuts

White House Trade councilor Peter Navarro pushed for a reduction of social charges as a way of helping American workers and small businesses during the coronavirus crisis in an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures”.

Navarro also wrote a opinion piece on the subject for FoxNews.com, raising the alarm that the negative effects of the virus on the American economy will last “three to six months”.

“There are going to be strong headwinds because of these structural adjustments that we are making now,” he told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “The beauty of the reduction in payroll taxes until the end of the year: the payroll tax is 15%. If you bring that down to zero, it’s like a seven and a half percent increase for workers, it’s like an extra paycheck every three months. At the same time, it helps our businesses, especially our small and medium-sized businesses, manage their cash flow in these times of risk and uncertainty. “

Navarro said the Trump administration is working with Congress on industry cuts, fiscal stimulus and tax cuts, but said the tax cut would be the most important thing to protect the American economy in the immediate future.

“What the House and Congress are doing now is fundamentally important, but it is a back-up plan,” he said. “This is not primarily a stimulus. We have to do it with help from the industry. We have to reach three points of this relief from the compass, the fiscal stimulus in the industry and the aid to the industry, and of the three, the most significant for the next six months is going to be this payroll tax cut. “

Trump also loudly announced a payroll tax cut, tweeting Friday that if Congress wanted to “get money in the hands of people quickly and efficiently”, it had to spend a payroll tax cut.

The White House trade advisor asked for the unit on lower payroll taxes in his Sunday article for FoxNews.com.

“We must all come together not as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans,” he wrote. “A drop in payroll taxes must be voted on now.”

In his interview on “Sunday Morning Futures”, Navarro also explained how the American medical supply chain was largely dependent on Chinese products.

“We have an executive order that we are running towards the finish line, we could sign it by the end of this week,” Navarro told Bartiromo. He said that the ultimate goal of the administration was to have “our resources on national soil”.

China last week threat to cut US imports of medical supplies from China that would plunge America into “the mighty sea of ​​coronaviruses”.

Barnini Chakraborty of Fox News and Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business contributed to this report.