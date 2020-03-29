Peter Navarro: Intention to prevent “bottlenecks” of medical supplies and necessary ventilators

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

White House Commercial Advisor Peter navarro says his goal as newly appointed defense production law coordinator is to prevent “bottlenecks or delays” in the delivery of medical supplies to the front lines of the coronavirus war .

“We are working in a few hours now to get things done, not days or months,” said Navarro on Sunday.Fox & Friends Weekend. “

“The president has mobilized the full force of the federal government, but we have also seen the full power of private enterprise join us,” he said, noting the many “good stories” about American business. ” coming willingly to the table. ” , By reorienting their manufacturing. ”

Navarro said it discovered on Sunday that there were more than 500 distillery companies, including Bacardi, that manufactured hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump said on Friday that he led the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar require General Motors to start manufacturing fans under the Defense Production Act after blocking negotiations with the automaker.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to provide fans have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too great to allow the contracting process to continue to run its course,” Trump said in a statement. , adding: “GM was wasting time.”

Experts say the United States lacks hundreds of thousands of respirators, which it will likely need to treat a rapidly growing number of COVID-19 patients. New York, Michigan, Louisiana and Washington State are struggling to treat the growing number of patients.

As of Sunday morning, more than 124,000 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the United States with more than 2,100 deaths, according to data compiled by Fox News.

“These fans are really crucial because they are the last line of defense for people who fall seriously ill,” said Navarro on Sunday.

“We know what we need,” he said of medical supplies, and “we are there to get it.”

Navarro said he spent Saturday “making sure we were talking to more than 12 ventilation companies to determine what this production schedule would look like”.

Navarro said his “hope” is that by invoking the Defense Production Trump Act, “GM got the message.”

He said more than 1,500 workers will work at GM’s manufacturing plant in Kokomo, Ind., As of Sunday, manufacturing “thousands of fans”.

“We would like to see the first one fall in 30 days,” said Navarro, adding that the ventilators will go to hospitals in New York, Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago “and across the country who need it.”

He acknowledged that the Defense Production Act “should only be used sparingly to order companies to do things”.

Navarro encouraged any company that wants to help during the pandemic to get in touch with “someone from your professional association, contact the White House and we will get you hooked up”.

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.