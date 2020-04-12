Petition asking WHO boss Tedros to resign nearly 1 million signatures

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Online petition calling for resignation of besieged chief of World Health Organization nearly a million signatures on Sunday morning.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Ethiopian politician who led the The United Nationshealth organization supported by the director general since July 2017, has been criticized for its management of coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide and made more than 1.7 million sick.

Specifically, Tedros was charged with allowing China to underreport the impact of the virus in Wuhan, the city was the source of the deadly epidemic. China’s allegedly low numbers have affected other nations’ ability to respond adequately to the epidemic, critics said.

“We firmly believe that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not fit for his role as director general of the WHO”, published the petition with 853,000 signatures. on the Change.org website, declares, calling for the official’s immediate resignation.

“Many of us are really disappointed,” said the petition. “We believe that WHO is supposed to be politically neutral. Without any investigation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus believes only in [sic] the death and the number of infected people the Chinese government has provided to them. “

American lawmakers have been among the harshest critics of Tedros. Thursday, a group of Republicans from the House Oversight Committee wrote to Tedros, asking him to reveal the precise nature of his relationship with the Chinese authorities.

“Throughout the crisis, WHO has avoided blaming the Chinese government, which is essentially the Chinese Communist Party,” the Republicans wrote. “You, as the leader of the WHO, have even praised the” transparency “of the Chinese government during the crisis, when in fact the regime has constantly lied to the world by underreporting its real statistics of infection and death. “

The GOP letter cited a January post on Twitter in which WHO said Chinese authorities had found “no clear evidence” of human-to-human transmission of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday in an appearance in Fox News “The Story” with Martha MacCallum one of the “agents” of the Chinese government as Beijing seeks to gain influence over various agencies led by the United Nations.

Navarro told MacCallum that President Trump is seriously considering cutting funding for the WHO after the president accused the agency of slamming the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It all depends on China’s vision of the world and how it wants to control different types of international organizations, even if they do not follow international rules,” he said. “So it will be up to the president to watch this.”

Wednesday, Tedros lambasted President Trumpaccusing the American leader of politicizing the pandemic after Trump threatened to cut American funding to the WHO.

“If you don’t want a lot more body bags, you refrain from politicizing it – please quarantine the politicization of COVID,” Tedros told reporters at a press conference.

Previously, Tedros had praised Trump’s manipulation of the novel coronavirus epidemic and said the president “is taking responsibility” to lead the US response to the pandemic.

Friday, Tedros warned of a “deadly resurgence” of the virus if countries relax too quickly mitigation measures such as home support orders and social distancing.

“WHO wants the restrictions lifted as much as anyone,” said Tedros, according to CNBC. “At the same time, lifting the restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The descent can be as dangerous as the ascent if it is not managed properly. “

Tedros later said that some countries with strong health systems seemed “really surprised by this pandemic”.

“It shows that any system can have gaps,” he said, “and we must have the humility to see how prepared our system is, where the gaps are, and how we can improve it for the future.” ‘to come up.”