Peyton Manning tells Joe Burrow that NFL rookie season will be important for development

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the choice n ° 1 presumed in the next 2020 NFL Draft, recently called future QB Peyton Manning of the Hall of Fame to talk about what it was like to be a rookie signalman in the NFL.

Burrow should go to Cincinnati Bengals with the first choice of the project. Manning, on the other hand, was the first selection project by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998.

“He called me about some of the things I tried to do as a rookie that he could possibly apply to his NFL career,” said Manning on Sunday. ESPN. “It looks like it’s going to be for the Cincinnati Bengals. What I said to him, “Look, Joe, if you’re the first choice in the NFL draft, you’re going to see a team that won first choice in the NFL draft. There are going to be holes. There’s a reason the Colts chose number one that year. There is a reason why the Bengals choose number one this year. “

BEN ROETHLISBERGER WASN’T CONCERNED IF STEELWORKS PLANNED A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK: “THEY SHOULD DO WHAT THEY SHOULD DO”

Manning, who ended his career with five NFL MVPs and two Super Bowl titles, took over a Colts team that started a 3-13 season. In his first year as a starter for Indianapolis, Manning threw a rookie record with 28 interceptions and led the Colts to a 3-13 record. In his second full season as a starting quarterback, he overturned the Colts and led them to a 13-3 record.

“I launched 28 interceptions in my first year. It’s still an NFL record. If Joe wants to break this, I would agree with that, we would always be friends, “said Manning.

BRETT FAVRE SPORTS NEW ORANGE HAIR: “WE ARE QUARANTINE, CALL ME CRAZY”

Burrow, like Manning, will have his work cut out for him, assuming he’s the best pick in the NFL draft. He could potentially take over as quarterback for a Bengals team that made 2-14 last season. The Bengals, as a franchise, have not won a play-off since 1990. Burrow led LSU to a national championship in his successful senior season. His rookie season in the NFL won’t be as easy as his last year in college, but Manning told him that his rookie season will be important to his development.

“[Then-Colts coach] Jim Mora never pulled me out, “said Manning. “I learned some things in the fourth quarter of these breakouts about what it takes to be an NFL quarterback, and the following year we went from 3-13 to 13-3. It wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t hung up there and learned the ropes as a rookie, even if we did take a few bumps and bruises.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“So that’s what I tried to encourage Joe and all the other quarterbacks … that your rookie year is not the same as your last year in college,” added Manning. “But if you learn how fast the defensive backs are, how fast you have to get rid of the ball, understand the defenses, you can become a better player and really push it forward the next year or two.”