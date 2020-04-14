Pharmacists struggling to fill gaps in a tight health care system

Some Canadian pharmacists say they are struggling to fill the gaps in a strained health care system, which forces them to deal with a large number of patients who want to avoid medical clinics and emergencies.

Patients, they say, call or come to pharmacies for readily available or face-to-face medical advice at a time when many medical clinics do not allow appointments and doctors do assessments by phone or online.

“[I’m] having to do everything, bandage a patient who opened his head and started bleeding and didn’t want to go emerging – until talking to someone about not committing suicide. And it’s just me. My colleagues have a lot of stories, “said Toronto pharmacist Kyrollos Maseh.

Maseh said he uses additional training he has in areas such as first aid and psychopharmacology to help patients he would normally refer to the ER because pharmacists are generally not trained to do these things.

Many pharmacies, including his own, are also struggling to get the drugs they need to fill prescriptions and keep the staff they need to operate, he said.

“A lot of the staff right now must be in quarantine or, I had one in my case, she couldn’t mentally handle the situation – [she was] too anxious so she chose to stay at home. ”

The situation of pharmacists differs from province to province, said Kelly Grindrod, associate professor at the School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo.

But Grindrod said she sees common themes: pharmacists who feel overwhelmed, feel constantly exposed to people who may be carrying the virus, who struggle to fill prescriptions and even live apart from their families for safety.

Support and exhaustion

“On the one hand, pharmacists are so happy to be there for their patients, to be on the front line to provide this support. On the other hand … I think there is a lot of exhaustion and of exhaustion, “said Grindrod.

Pharmacist Tamara Awada from the small community of Constance Bay in rural western Ottawa has her own challenges.

In recent years, her community has been hit by a tornado in September 2018, a flood in April 2019 and now the pandemic.

Pharmacist Tamara Awada of Constance Bay, Ontario, says that the natural disasters she faced before the pandemic taught her to prepare early. (CBC)

Awada said she faces additional work and additional costs such as having to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for herself and her staff.

She said that more than half of the patients who contact her seek advice or “need comfort”. Others, she said, want PPE for immunocompromised family members or have difficulty accessing their doctors.

“This is additional pressure on us and exposes us to more elements and more risks,” she said.

But Awada is determined to remain optimistic. “It’s reality. We can get through this together.”

Easing of regulations

Despite the problems caused by the pandemic, many pharmacists say they are ready to do more, and it looks like it could happen.

Some provinces are beginning to relax regulations on what pharmacists can do without the approval of a doctor.

This change is in the stakeholder feedback stage, said Denelle Balfour, media relations officer for the Ontario Ministry of Health, in an email to CBC News.

Also in response to COVID-19, Health Canada relaxed restrictions on controlled drugs and narcotics such as fentanyl and morphine. Provinces and pharmacist associations are now determining what this means in their jurisdiction.

Ontario allows pharmacists to transfer, refill and adjust prescriptions for controlled substances and to accept verbal prescriptions for these types of drugs from doctors.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, pharmacists can now transfer prescriptions for controlled substances to other pharmacists in the province, and pharmacy workers can now deliver prescriptions to patients’ homes.

Lack of PPE for pharmacists is also changing

Outside letter to the federal government as of March 18, the Canadian Pharmacists Association has raised concerns about the lack of PPE provided to pharmacists.

“Pharmacists are the most accessible health care providers and the most common first point of contact for many Canadians,” says the letter, “especially those with chronic conditions and other risk factors that affect them.” make them more vulnerable to the effects of COVID infection. -19. “

Health Canada told CBC News that pharmacists are governed by the provinces, and it’s up to them to decide who gets pharmacists or not. protection.

Awada takes precautions to keep a safe distance between staff and patients. (Submitted by Tamara Awada)

Many provinces, including Ontario, where Awada and Maseh work, do not provide protective equipment for pharmacists.

“We appreciate the role of pharmacists and the work they do to keep Ontarians healthy,” said Balfour. “[But] the global supply chain for personal protective equipment is extremely tight at the moment, as all jurisdictions face challenges in the supply of supplies. “

PPE for some pharmacists

But other provinces, including New Brunswick and Alberta, say they will soon start providing PPE to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians with the help of their provincial pharmacist associations.

New Brunswick says it will happen in the “next few days.” Alberta says protective gear is being shipped and “will be distributed as soon as possible”.

Associate Pharmacy Professor Kelly Grindrod says pharmacists face a lot of extra stress and work during the pandemic. (CBC)

Grindrod said that’s what’s going to happen across the country.

“The key seems to be to remember that pharmacists are a front line health worker, so when it comes to planning or PPE, child care or COVID testing, many times pharmacists don’t are not included, “she said.

The other provinces and territories did not respond to questions from the CBC regarding PPE before the deadline.