Phil Mickelson working on Tiger Woods rematch for quarantined sports fans amidst coronavirus pandemic

Phil Mickelson said on Sunday that he and Tiger woods “work on” a revenge of their head-to-head in the hopes of giving quarantined sports fans something to watch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mickelson responded to a fan who asked him if he and Woods would be ready to do a show with a cameraman at the microphone. The fan added, “We need live sports.”

Mickelson replied, “I’m working on it.” He also said it was not a tease.

Mickelson and Woods participated in “The Match” in Las Vegas in 2018. The two competed in a playoff round where Mickelson won and claimed $ 9 million. It was the first time that a golf game was presented à la carte.

The 49-year-old veteran told the South China Morning Post in October, he would be ready to do something like that again.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I hope Tiger and I will be doing more events like this in the future with partners because we haven’t had enough discussion between us and I think a partner will have more interaction.” [The partners] could be other athletes, it would also bring a certain element. “

We don’t know where the match will be broadcast.

The sport has actually been closed due to the pandemic that has spread around the world. The PGA Tour floated with the idea of ​​playing games without supporters but quickly returned to postpone the season.