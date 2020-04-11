Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Viral video shows police dragging a cream philadelphia Friday on a bus, apparently in violation of coronavirus political at the time.

The video, recorded on Friday, shows the man who is fighting the police as they lift him up and get him off the bus. He yells at them several times before demanding their badge number.

The man was neither arrested nor quoted.

The video tweets have gained tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

Police first responded to the “disturbance calls” after the passenger was repeatedly asked to leave the bus, but refused. The man was not wearing a mask, violating the mandate of the Southeastern Philadelphia Transportation Authority (SEPTA) at the time – which has since relaxed to “strongly encourage” cyclists to wear face covers and gloves, without having them need.

A video taken on the bus shows a worker asking people to get out so they don’t wear masks. The worker says, “If you don’t have a mask, you can’t take public transportation.”

A passenger was asked to leave despite wearing a bandana on his face, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested that this is a viable alternative.

Politics, announced Tuesday and effective Thursday, said SEPTA “is now asking all cyclists to wear masks or other face coverings, in accordance with new CDC guidelines” as part of a “lifeline service schedule”.

A SEPTA spokesperson told FOX 29 that the agency does not want its policies to incite conflict or disrupt service.

“I want to be very clear: the police did not respond to [a] social distancing complaint, “said Brian Abernathy, city general manager at a media availability on Friday.” Police responded that the person had been asked to leave and refused. “

Mayor Jim Kenney, also present at the press conference, said “that the man was neither cited nor arrested”.

“Let us remember that our SEPTA bus drivers are front line heroes, boots on the ground who go to work every day and feel the need for protection,” said Kenney.

The original warrant was overturned after just one day. SEPTA now simply encourages passengers to wear masks and protective gloves.

As of Friday, Pennsylvania had 19,979 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with Philadelphia accounting for 6,022 of these cases. About 416 people died from COVID-19 across the state.