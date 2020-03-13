Philippines mission to the United Nations on the foreclosure in New York after a diplomat tested positive for a coronavirus

The Philippine Center New York, which houses the Philippine mission to The United Nations is locked out Friday morning after a diplomat tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

About 12 diplomats work at the mission on Fifth Avenue in New York. The staff is currently “isolated and in good condition”.

“To date, the Philippine mission has been locked out, and all personnel are encouraged to self-quarantine and seek medical attention if symptoms develop,” the ambassador to Philippines in the United States, Kira Azucena. “We assume that we have all been infected.”

The diplomat was also at UN headquarters on Monday, marking the first COVID-19 case in the 74-year-old international organization.

TEEN SENT TO HOME TO CHARGE EMPLOYEES FOR “CUMS” OF CORONAVIRUS HAND SANITIZER

The diplomat represented the Philippines on the United Nations General Assembly’s Legal Affairs Committee and has been at United Nations headquarters for about 30 minutes without showing symptoms of the virus, according to a statement from the mission of the Philippines. The next day, she developed flu-like symptoms and sought medical attention.

The diagnosis resulted in the cancellation of several UN meetings in the United States on Friday.

“She received the call today that she tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. added. “[Azucena] immediately informed the office of the United Nations Medical Director of this development, as well as the New York health department. “

GIULIANI BLASTS OF BLASIO FOR A “LATE” RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS IN NYC: MUST BE “SLEEP”

A United Nations spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, told Reuters that the infected diplomat had met two other diplomats and had visited only one meeting room of the United Nations, which has since been cleaned three times. The spokesman said the UN medical services were contacting other diplomats.

Teodoro Locsin, the Philippine foreign minister, said on Twitter that the infected diplomat was “young”, “well” and “just came from Florida”.

The UN has started to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this week, including closing the building to the public. Half of the few thousand United Nations workers will work from home by next week, says press organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NEW FOX CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

New York has more than 338 cases of the virus, the second highest total outside of Washington state. Cases in New York were nearly 100 on Thursday, according to the state health department.

The Philippines has 52 confirmed cases and two deaths from the virus.