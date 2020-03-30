Phoenix Police Officer Killed, Two Others Wounded By Call For Domestic Violence

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A police officer Phoenix The police department died on Sunday evening and two others were injured in a chaotic domestic violence call, the department said in a statement.

The other two officers should recover.

The deceased officer was identified as Greg Carnicle, a department commander who was months away from his retirement. He served in the force for 31 years and recently was the chief of all evening and weekend patrol operations, the statement said.

“No words are enough to express my sadness for the family of Commander Carnicle and @PhoenixPolice,” tweeted Kate Gallego, the city’s mayor. “After a decorated PHX security career, he had a choice of assignments. He volunteered to be a night commander – the truest sign of his character’s integrity.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AZFamily.com reported that the scene is still going on. Tactical units were there. It is unknown whether the shooter is barricaded inside a house near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.