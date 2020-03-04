Photo Super Tuesday | Fox News

Posted by — March 4, 2020 in Politics Leave a reply

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-Voting-AP-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Chris Driller on the left was given a “ I voted ” sticker by voting center worker Edgar Sanchez after voting the night before at a voting center in Sacramento, California on Monday, March 2, 2020. You. In county counties, where traditional polling places have been replaced by multipurpose “voting centers,” people living anywhere in the county can vote early, drop a vote, or register for a vote.

AP communication

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-Voting-AP-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

You May Also Like

Trump says he had "good talk" with Taliban leader

Trump cuts off funds to the sanctuary and moves forward: “Don’t protect criminals!”

Republican AG accuses Schumer of Supreme Court comment as Dem leader expresses regret

Republican AG accuses Schumer of Supreme Court comment as Dem leader expresses regret

Senator Scott, Ernst Introduces Bill to Protect US Military Bases After Terrorism in Pensacola, USA

Senator Scott, Ernst Introduces Bill to Protect US Military Bases After Terrorism in Pensacola, USA

Warren drop out of 2020 race, face off against Biden Sanders

Warren drop out of 2020 race, face off against Biden Sanders

About the Author: Zack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *