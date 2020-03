https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_Coronavirus-Stores-Slideshow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Empty shelves are pictured in a store in this photo obtained by Reuters from social media, in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, March 12, 2020

@staticjay_ni via REUTERS

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_Coronavirus-Stores-Slideshow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1