https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Mobilizing-4A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Steve Moody, director of nursing at Central Maine Medical Center, enters a tent outside the hospital emergency entrance to test patients with coronavirus symptoms in Lewiston, Maine, March 13 2020.

Photo AP / Robert F. Bukaty

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Mobilizing-4A.jpg?ve=1&tl=1