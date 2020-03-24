Physician treating coronavirus patients forced to avoid cancer son

A British doctor on the front line of coronavirus pandemic posted a heartbreaking post on Facebook on how he made the “tough decision” to treat his patients rather than staying with his 3-year-old son, cancer, Alfie.

Dr. Nick Dennison, anesthesiologist at Firmley Park Hospital, about 60 kilometers south-west of London, said in his long Sunday article that he had been called upon to assume the role of an intensive care physician to treat sickest patients.

“On a more personal note, my son turned three years old last week and is in six weeks on a three-year chemotherapy program for lymphoma,” he wrote.

“This virus is a big threat to his life and as I will be exposed this week while doing my job, I can no longer live at home,” said Dennison.

“I had to make the difficult choice: do my job and save the lives of people I don’t know, or be with my son while he is battling cancer. Hopefully Alfie will survive her cancer and chemo, but many people will die from the flu.

“My heart is broken when I make this decision, but I chose to save the lives of strangers and leave it to the care of my beautiful wife and family,” he added.

“Later this week, I will be moving into a motorhome and will no longer be able to participate in its care for the next 6 months,” said Dennison, adding disturbingly: “Result. SOCIALLY ISOLATED or people die in half weeks. “

He said his hospital generally has between four and 10 people on ventilation, but expects up to 80.

“It seems that the public health message is not getting through. Let me be clear. Many people will die. They will be mainly 70 and over, but there is no doubt that the 30 to 40 year olds will also die, “he said.

“The pubs were occupied, the offices opened, social events, children’s parties, etc. Everything must stop.

“The infected people are spreading the virus and it must now be everywhere. It is your social responsibility to distance yourself from society. NOW actions can prevent disease transmission, intensive care admissions and death in 10 to 20 days. “

