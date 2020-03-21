Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Stuns With Strange Appearance In Coronavirus Video Warning

Pittsburgh Steelers strategist Ben roethlisberger On Friday, he accessed the team’s official Twitter account to send a message to fans while they remain in quarantine following the coronavirus pandemic – but it was not his message that viewers were obsessed.

Roethlisberger, seated at the dinner table surrounded by his family, encouraged fans to stay home and be extra careful if they had to leave the house.

“I just wanted to take a moment to make a quick video to let everyone know that we are doing well here locked up in the house and let everyone know that we are thinking of them and praying for everyone”, a he started saying.

“If you absolutely have to leave your house, which we encourage not to do, but if you must, I just hope that everyone has a good social distance, 6 to 8 feet from everyone, but if you’re locked in your house like we are, there are a lot of fun things you can do and find out, “he continued.

But fans were surprised by the appearance of the star quarterback, with some wondering how long he was in quarantine.

Health officials have warned of large gatherings of more than 10 people as each state implements its own protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.