Planning the PGA Championship for Harding Park with options

the PGA Championship plans to be at Harding Park in San Francisco the first full week in August as the first major on the reconfigured golf calendar.

It remains to be determined whether Harding Park should disturb the construction of stands.

“We think holding it without fans is a possibility, something we should try to do if we have to,” said Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America.

The PGA championship is still in about four months and golf, like other sports, has yet to start. The PGA Tour envisioned the potential for a start in mid-June, although plans can change quickly.

Despite this, Waugh said the PGA is exploring various options to prepare.

“Plan A is to play with fans at Harding Park,” he said. “Plan B is not a fan. Plan C is to call a beep if, indeed, we have to try to play it somewhere as possible. “

California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted with skepticism on April 4 after President Donald Trump had conference call with commissioners from sports leagues, including Jay Monahan of the PGA Tour and Mike Whan of the LPGA Tour. Trump said later today that he thought the NFL would start on time.

“I do not expect this to happen in this state,” Newsom replied.

What would it mean for golf? Sport and its arena are entirely different from the seats in a stadium. The PGA Tour, while still trying to continue playing, had already established guidelines for not having fans in tournaments – a walk marker, marshals limited to each hole, reduced service personnel.

Waugh said the PGA Championship doesn’t officially have an emergency plan, which doesn’t mean tournament officials haven’t given any thought to how the summer might go. He said they had a constant conversation with the leaders of the city of San Francisco about the status of the new coronavirus.

“If they were to unplug the outlet, we would have a deadline,” he said.

Waugh did not say what the date would be, and said that the PGA of America so far “felt good about the city’s will” to host the event.

SON OF SERGIO

Sergio Garcia is now part of his own quartet, and the timing couldn’t have worked better.

Garcia took Instagram to announce that his wife, Angela, gave birth to their second child on April 10, which would have been the second round of the Masters which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A son, Enzo Akins Garcia, was born at 6:25 p.m. Friday, and the Spaniard said the mother and baby were fine.

Her daughter Azalea was born in 2018, a year after Garcia won the Playoff Masters against Justin Rose.

THIS WEEK OF HISTORY

Bernhard Langer is the only player to win the Masters and then win the following week, beating Bobby Wadkins in the playoffs at Hilton Head.

And then there is Greg Norman.

He was tied at the top of the 1986 Masters with Jack Nicklaus until Norman sent his iron into the gallery to the right of the 18th green, bogeyed and finished a stroke behind. Norman headed for Hilton Head and was tied for the lead until Fuzzy Zoeller had a birdie in the final hole for a one-stroke victory, giving Norman second place in a row. One more wounded.

Norman won at Hilton Head two years later catching up with four strokes with a 66 for a one-hit victory.

RAFA STAYS BEHIND

The day the golf was canceled, the Austrian Bernd Wiesberger took the last flight home.

Rafa Cabrera Bello did not do so.

The Spanish said golfchannel.com he decided not to go home to Dubai in case it was difficult to return. He has since stayed in a rented house in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – not far from Commissioner Jay Monahan. The house is rented at the end of May.

“We were already there and as Europeans we were a little more aware of how the virus was affecting people in places like Italy and Spain,” said Cabrera Bello on the site. “We thought about it and thought that if there was a golf course in the United States that had a greater chance of staying open, as long as the situation was not horrible, we thought that PGA headquarters Tour had the greatest chance of staying open. ”

Cabrera says he spends two or three days a week at the TPC Sawgrass booth. He is in Florida with his wife and 8 month old daughter.

“We are very comfortable here,” he said. “We found a nice place. So far, life here is as good as it can be in this uncomfortable situation for everyone. But it’s not at home. “

USGA RELIEF

The USGA is investing $ 5 million in a relief fund for 59 members of its Allied Golf Association, who represent state and regional golf associations.

The fund goes for grants to help keep businesses and people in their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individual associations can request up to $ 100,000, with other financial assistance available as needed. The USGA started receiving applications on Monday.

“These golf associations are the backbone of recreational and competitive golf communities at the local, state and regional levels,” said Mike Davis, CEO of USGA. “They play a vital role not only in providing basic USGA services, but also in engaging millions of golfers across the country at the local level. This support will help allow the game to make a solid comeback. once it is safe to do so. “

The USGA relies on associations to provide resources and programs at the regional level, and they help organize over 600 qualifications for the USGA professional and amateur championships. They are also the only associations authorized to offer a handicap index to golfers.

The USGA said many of them were facing temporary difficulties as golf events were postponed and some courses were closed during the generally busy spring season.

DIVOTS

The Arnold Palmer Cup has new dates and a new place. Ryder Cup style matches for college players on the US and international teams were scheduled for July 3-5, in Lahinch, Ireland. It is now scheduled for December 21-23 at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. The 48 qualified have the possibility to participate if they do not become professionals. … More than winning the career Grand Slam three times, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have something else in common: they are colorblind. Woods said in an interview with GolfTV last week that he was partially color blind. He said there was no point in helping his children with a puzzle. “Once the borders are finished, I am useless,” he said. “I can’t spread the colors as well as they can.”

STATUS OF THE WEEK

Doug Sanders was one of three players to have won the PGA Tour 20 times without ever winning a major tournament. The others were Harry Cooper and Macdonald Smith.

FINAL WORD

“These second meant that Doug was a quality player and played at a high level, certainly high enough to win a major tournament, but was unlucky not to win one. He deserves to be remembered much more. – Jack Nicklaus on Doug Sanders, who died on Sunday. Sanders has finished second four times in major tournaments, twice against Nicklaus.