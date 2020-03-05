playing cards giving ret. Army General Jack Keene’s Medal of Freedom

President Trump The White House announces Wednesday the retired 4-star Army General Jack Keene with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Keane, also a senior strategic analyst at Fox News, The highest honor of the people At the ceremony next week.

He is known for advising Trump on many national security issues, but has reportedly declined offers to serve as President’s Secretary of Defense.

Keene told Fox News guy Guy Benson on a radio show that Trump would be awarded to him after saying, “I was shocked and overwhelmed.”

“Frankly, I told you to be honest,” I don’t think I deserve it. ” And he said, “I know, you told me that someone was going to say it,” Keane said of his conversation with Trump.

Keane added that this experience was “humility.”

“I immediately think of all those who really helped you along the way to do whatever you were trying to do in your life,” he said. “I have a lot of love in my life, many goals and implications related to trying to protect this country as a soldier, retired officers and trying to assert national security as foreign policy and national security. Yes, analysts. “

In a statement, the White House stated that the medal was awarded to “people who have made particularly valuable contributions to US security or national interests, world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private efforts.”

Keen monitored 1.5 million soldiers and civilians in 120 countries before retiring in 2003, and terrorists collided with buildings at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

“I was at the Pentagon on 9/11 and lost 85 teammates, so I saw up close what this war was,” said Keene. “It’s personal to me and I never let go of the feeling I felt about the loss of life. Sixteen years later, I’m still working on it.”

Keane described his 16 years of education in Catholic schools and his nurturing in working-class homes as the sons of WWII Marines, as a reason for his continued commitment to public services. Point out. He served in the Vietnam War and said the experience had “completely changed me.”

“[I] Faced with the seriousness of human life and what it means for all of us, I have become a training enthusiast. “It did not change my value, but it changed me in terms of my dedication, my sense of purpose, and my determination.”

“General Keane devotes his life to keeping the United States safe and powerful, and has won many awards, including two medal of merit of defense, five medal of medal, two medal of special army, silver star, bronze star, and ronald “The Reagan Peace Prize by Strength”, said the White House.