‘Please don’t come’: Squamish joins a small British Columbia community asking visitors to stay away

The Squamish District, north of Vancouver, joined a growing choir of small communities in British Columbia asking visitors to stay away to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the district issued a press release stating that many people visiting popular outdoor attractions in the area did not follow social distancing guidelines to stay at least two meters from others.

“This is no joke and it is not an extended vacation. You have to stay at home as much as possible and be responsible today. Our health care system depends on it,” said Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott. , in a press release.

Squamish RCMP tweeted the “disturbing images” of busy parking lots at places like Porteau Cove, Murrin Lake and Joffre Lakes on Saturday. Officers said that people visiting these areas in large numbers would not be able to distance themselves socially effectively.

These vehicles are just a fraction of what we have seen here today, and they come with hundreds of people in small areas, we know these areas well … we live there and monitor them. In most of these areas, there is no ability to distance oneself effectively. & mdash;@SquamishRCMP

Sea to Sky Park Services said on Sunday that all access trails to the Stawamus Chief had been closed.

Friday, BC Parks closed all campgrounds and provincial park facilities, but some residents told CBC News that this did not stop hundreds of people from partying on the beaches of the Sea-to-corridor Sky.

“Please don’t come”

Squamish is just one of many small municipalities urging people to stay at home and not risk introducing COVID-19 into their communities.

On Sunday, the mayor of Harrison Hot Springs in the Fraser Valley appealed to visitors to leave.

Friday, Bowen Island, a short ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay on the north coast of Vancouver, asked all visitors to postpone their trip.

“We know you want to come and enjoy Bowen Island, but our message today is ‘please don’t come,'” “said the municipality on Facebook.

Local businesses are shrinking, said the municipality, and lack the resources to support the thousands of tourists who normally visit the island.

Limited resources

For many small communities, COVID-19 infections would overwhelm their limited resources.

The Denman and Hornby Islands, which are part of the northern Gulf Islands, also made a request for a break to visitors on Saturday.

“The nearest hospital is two ferry trips away, a COVID-19 outbreak would be a particular challenge for Hornby residents,” said a press release from the Hornby Island Economic Enhancement Corporation, adding that more than half of the residents were over 55. .

The resort municipality of Whistler said on Thursday that a group of people traveling there in March tested positive for coronavirus.

The ski resort said it had since launched its emergency operations center while its hills closed for the winter season on March 15.