PM says closings and social distancing could be in place for weeks or months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered more assurance today that the government will help all Canadians weather the COVID-19 crisis – but has warned that “extraordinary” measures to contain the virus may be in place for weeks or months.

Speaking of his residence at Rideau Cottage where he remains in isolation, Trudeau urged anyone who can donate blood. He said the government is preparing for various scenarios as to how the health emergency could unfold in Canada.

He said the unprecedented measures currently in place – such as travel restrictions, social distancing protocols and business closings – could continue for some time as political leaders follow the advice of medical experts .

“We have heard anything from week to month,” he said.

“We know this is a difficult and extraordinary time when Canadians are taking difficult and extraordinary measures, and we will continue to do so until Canadians are safe.”

Trudeau also said that supports will be put in place for retirees who have seen a dramatic drop in their savings due to “massive” market disruptions.

“We will take steps to mitigate the impact of this,” he said.

“We know our seniors have worked hard all their lives to be able to retire in comfort and there is a lot of anxiety there. That is why we will be there for our seniors too.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday that Canadians concerned about having enough money to pay for food, rent and medicine can expect emergency funds in two to three weeks .

In an interview with CBC News Network, Morneau said the government understands the urgency of the situation and is exploiting existing government social services to get the money.

The government has canceled a week’s wait for EI sickness benefits and announced a series of new measures on Wednesday to help Canadians and businesses alleviate the pandemic’s financial burden.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to the media about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“One of them, very clearly, is implementing this new approach for people who are not in the employment insurance system. And who, we hope, will be able to have money for people within two to three weeks, “says Morneau.

“If we could find a way to sit down at a desk and write checks today, we would. It is the quickest way to figure out how to withdraw money from people.”

Morneau said the government is working hour by hour to find ways to release funds more quickly. He said that parliament could be recalled this weekend or early next week to pass the legislation required to distribute the money.

Wednesday $ 82 billion emergency package includes $ 27 billion in direct support and $ 55 billion in tax deferrals.

The supports are designed to help Canadians pay the rent and buy groceries, help businesses stay on top of wages and bills, and stabilize the economy.

The emergency assistance plan includes:

A temporary boost to Canada Child Benefit payments, providing approximately $ 2 billion in additional support.

New emergency care benefit of up to $ 900 biweekly, up to 15 weeks, to provide income support to workers, including the self-employed, who must stay at home and are not eligible for paid sick leave or employment insurance. The measure could cost up to $ 10 billion.

A new emergency support benefit to provide up to $ 5 billion in support to workers who are not eligible for employment insurance and who are facing unemployment.

A six-month interest-free stay on student loan payments.

Double the homeless care program.

Extend the deadline for filing income tax returns to June 1.

Allow taxpayers to postpone until August 31 tax payments due after today and before September.

$ 305 million for a new Aboriginal Community Support Fund to meet the immediate needs of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Other measures include a GST credit for low-income Canadians and special support for homeless people and shelters to help people escape gender-based violence.

Morneau said the government is also working with the private sector to find ways to help Canadians. Banks, for example, could be flexible when it comes to mortgage and loan payments to help people in financial difficulty.

He said there is no way of knowing how the pandemic will affect the economy at this point, or how long these effects will last, but he is confident that the crisis is temporary. Canada is well positioned to take on the challenge because of a talented workforce, a strong health care system and a government with the capacity to financially support Canadians and businesses, he said. -he declares.

“It’s going to be everyone on the bridge for a long time until we get through this,” he said.