PM says financial supports are about to help “millions of Canadians” weather the COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a series of financial supports are helping millions of Canadians and businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis, and he does not rule out an extension of the production deadline for tax returns.

In an interview with the Toronto 680 News, Trudeau said the government would act quickly to put money in the pockets of Canadians, including employment insurance and direct income supports for those who do not. are not eligible for employment insurance.

“We are going to provide income support to millions of Canadians. We are going to make sure that we can overcome this crisis in the right way,” he said.

Trudeau will speak at his Rideau Cottage home at 11:30 am ET today, followed by a press conference. CBC News will make a special cover, followed by a press conference with several cabinet ministers and Canada’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam.

According to the Prime Minister, other possible measures are:

The business money will allow them to keep people on the payroll even when they are at home.

Access to credit for businesses. Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced last week $ 10 billion credit facility to lend money to businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

Help with mortgage payments.

Improved Canada Child Benefits, GST Credit for Low-Income Canadians.

“These kinds of things are all on the table in terms of the tools we are considering to help Canadians get through these times as quickly as possible,” said Trudeau.

He did not decide to extend the April 30 filing deadline for filing income tax returns.

“We are looking at all kinds of ways to help Canadians, and that is part of what we are looking at,” he said. “We will most likely have an announcement tomorrow about this.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in his province earlier on Tuesday, a move that will shut down most recreational facilities, libraries, bars and restaurants. Grocery stores, pharmacies and public transportation will remain open.

When asked if the federal government could declare a national state of emergency, Trudeau replied that, to date, this had not been necessary to take advantage of the federal tools, resources and powers necessary to respond to the crisis.