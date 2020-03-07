Police fail to probe recent rail disasters, crude oil derailments and deaths from possible negligence

According to a CBC News investigation into the Canadian rail network, public police choose not to investigate major accidents at CN and the Canadian Pacific Railway, including recent train accidents and deadly derailments.

Instead, the RCMP, the Ontario Provincial Police and other forces routinely rely on the little-known federal railway police led by CP and CN, leaving companies to investigate themselves without any outside police looking for potential criminal negligence.

This has infuriated some families of railway workers killed who demand a “double standard” where outside police are ready to intervene to clear the dams along Canada’s railways, but do not systematically investigate the companies railway in the event of a major disaster or death.

“It makes me angry,” said Tara Jijian, whose husband was killed while working at the CP yard in Regina.

“Because the blockades and protests are affecting the economy somewhat, everyone is rushing to make sure that, you know,” We need to eliminate this, this has to be fixed, “said Jijian.

“But when someone is killed on the same train tracks, the police absolutely refuse to get involved.”

WATCH: Tara Jijian says CP railway police are preventing an outside investigation into the death of her husband.

Tara Jijian has said that RCMP and Regina police will not probe the death of her husband. 0:25

Instead, the outside police rely on the railways, which since the nineteenth century have employed their own fully licensed federal police forces, which have all the powers of the regular police.

But unlike the public police, the railway police have no civilian oversight, are paid by private companies and are not governed by any official police act.

The CBC has uncovered a series of recent major rail accidents in which no police force of any kind has intervened – or only police from one railway company have investigated – leaving what some say is a vacuum. liability for potential criminal negligence on Canada’s rail lines.

Burning derailments, no police

In three recent derailments that spilled millions of liters of crude oil in Saskatchewan and Ontario, no police have investigated, the CBC found.

In early December, when 33 tank cars crashed and exploded southeast of Saskatoon, CP Railway said its police had not investigated and referred the inquiries to the RCMP.

“The RCMP has been involved and has jurisdiction,” said a CP spokesperson.

The RCMP seemed stunned.

“I’m not sure where you get your information from,” the RCMP told the CBC, pointing to CP police and the Transportation Safety Board as the primary agencies.

“In this case, we were only there to control traffic and to assist if necessary with any type of evacuation,” said the RCMP.

Two months later, just seven kilometers on the same CP railway, a second train of crude oil derailed and exploded, forcing the evacuation of the hamlet of Guernsey.

WATCH: Drone images show second derailment in two months

No injuries have been reported after a train derailed near a hamlet in Saskatchewan. The emergency response indicates that 12 of the 31 derailed cars are on fire. 0:33

Neither CP police nor the RCMP investigated, despite striking similarities to the crash on the same railroad where regulators had previously found problems with the railroad.

In northern Ontario, neither the Ontario Provincial Police nor CN police are investigating the derailment of an oil train near Fort Frances on February 18, 2020, involving 26 crude oil tank cars, confirmed the CBC.

The OPP in northwestern Ontario says it does not anticipate a derailment on February 18, 2020 near Fort Frances. (Transportation Safety Board)

Unlike a traffic accident in which the police investigate, in the case of a rail accident, the Transportation Safety Board is the agency responsible for investigating causes and making safety recommendations.

But the TSB does not lay charges and said it was not “legally competent to attribute the fault”.

the TSB says it’s up to the police.

“The fact that the TSB is conducting an investigation does not preclude any other agency from investigating in accordance with its own mandate (for example, police, coroner, regulator, etc.),” ​​wrote TSB spokesperson Geneviève Corbin, in an email.

Railway police say outside forces are welcome.

“The RCMP not only has the jurisdiction to investigate offenses on CP property, but it is required to do so,” says CP spokesperson Jeremy Berry.

The RCMP and other forces turn to the railway police and say that they will only intervene when requested.

This finger pointing and dodge jurisdictional bullet mean that in Canada, public police rarely, if ever, investigate railway failures during major disasters, including after a train on the run in British Columbia. mountains last winter which killed three crew members.

In connection with this accident, an official from the Transportation Safety Board publicly asked the RCMP to investigate possible criminal negligence.

The CBC asked CN and CP if they have called outside police in the past 20 years to investigate a major railway incident involving death, serious injury or derailment. The two refused to answer this question or to answer if they have already charged a criminal employee with railway activities.

The RCMP, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Toronto police and the Hamilton police – all of whom have helped clear up the recent rail roadblocks – have failed to report a single case in 20 years of using their power to probe a railway accident or death.

Railway companies “above the law”

A family lawyer for Jamie Jijian, who was killed in CP’s Regina court in 2012, and Kevin Timmerman, who was killed in CN’s Saskatoon court in 2015, is going to court to challenge the police system rail.

“The problem is that it puts an elite group of companies above the law,” said Tavengwa Runyowa, who filed a constitutional challenge last month after watching a CBC documentary. The fifth state on the B.C. derailment case.

“We cannot have a situation in Canada where companies can own the police who will investigate them and say nothing to the victims of the deceased on their premises. We say this is unconstitutional,” said Runyowa.

In the challenge, the families contend that Jijian and Timmerman were deprived of their right to life, liberty and security of the person because the railway police did not effectively investigate their own businesses, which they said allowed the security concerns to persist and ultimately cost the two men their lives.

Watch: A lawyer calls for an end to the railway investigations.

Tavengwa Runyowa Says Derailments and Deaths Must Be Investigated 2h00

CN and CP declined to comment and have yet to file a response with the court.

In the case of Jamie Jijian, the family begged the Regina police to intervene to conduct an independent investigation.

They received a disclosure of an internal death report from Transport Canada which is usually kept confidential, which indicates failures at CP. He concluded that Jijian had been run over to death moving cars in a yard in the middle of snowy tracks, an “atypical track configuration” and a “risky” decision made by a supervisor.

But the Regina police refused.

“Despite your assertion that there is a conflict of interest in this matter, we remain of the opinion that this falls under the jurisdiction of the CP police services,” said lawyer Regina police wrote in Runyowa.

Similarly, in Saskatoon, no outside police intervened after the death in 2015 of CN chief Kevin Timmerman.

He was walking along the tracks in the CN yard when he was hit from behind by a train.

A TSB Rail Safety Advisory concluded that the traffic coordinator in the yard had changed the work plans inside the yard, diverting a train and had not alerted the entire ground crew.

Timmerman’s family say CN police have refused to provide information.

Transportation Safety Board investigates track or maintenance failure during a December 9, 2019 derailment near Guernsey, Saskatchewan, but says it is not “legally competent” to assign a fault. (Transportation Safety Board)

“If it were a traffic accident or a murder or something like that, the RCMP in Canada would investigate this matter, and there would be reports and there would be a responsibility to everyone , is not it? said Lori Desrochers, former wife of Timmerman.

“Here you have a policy that is paid for by a company. Well, of course, they are not going to call their employer,” she said. “When it comes to deaths, the RCMP should be involved.”

Families have writing to the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Attorney General David Lametti and Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, as well as RCMP commissioners and the OPP, arguing for changes in the railway police.

“We are concerned about what appears to be a double standard in the way the RCMP responds to railway police incidents,” said their letter.

Tara Jijian is upset that the public police are prepared to lift the roadblocks along the railway lines, but do not systematically investigate the railway companies in the event of major disasters or deaths. Her husband Jamie Jijian was killed while working at the CP yard in Regina. (Submitted by Tara jijian)

“When the Canadian railways need help, for example to monitor the Wet’suwet’en protests and their supporters, the RCMP can easily intervene,” wrote Runyowa.

“However, in the event of a death, derailment, oil spill, or other railway incident that may be attributable to the railway companies themselves, the RCMP relies on the private police forces that they finance and control. ”

CP Rail chief of police said A declaration that the Canadian Pacific Police Service complies with the Railway Safety Act and is “independent of CP when it acts in accordance with its law enforcement powers”.

CN refused to answer questions from the CBC.

“Untenable, unprecedented”

Canada’s largest rail union, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, is calling for total abolition of the railway police.

Curt Griffiths, professor of police studies at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, called the railroad police a “historical anomaly” in the late 1800s when Canada’s railways were under construction.

“It is quite unbelievable that you leave it to the railroad police to investigate themselves when there are particularly serious injuries or deaths involved and potentially negligence,” said Griffiths.

“I think most Canadians will be surprised that you have police officers with all the powers of a public police officer without any responsibility,” said Griffiths.

Kevin Timmerman, shown with grandson Spencer, died when he was struck from behind by a train while walking along the tracks in a CN courtyard in Saskatoon in 2015. (Submitted by Lori Desrochers)

Griffiths believes that the laws of Canada must be rewritten to investigate railway disasters the work of the RCMP and to take them out of the hands of railway company police.

“The current arrangement is untenable. It is in fact unprecedented these days and it cannot be fixed in the current situation. You have to change the structure and you have to change the arrangement: they cannot be both public and private police. “

Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Transport, was not available for an interview.

In one statement, Transport Canada said outside police have “discretion” and “can investigate any criminal conduct if they have jurisdiction over the area where the accident occurred”, citing the Lac-Mégantic derailment in 2013 as an example where the RCMP and the Quebec provincial police have taken matters into their own hands.

However, the federal regulator refused to answer questions about the reform of the railway police.