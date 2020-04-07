Nearly 36 years after being shot in the head inside his Oakville apartment, a $ 100,000 reward is now available to help solve the cold case of plainclothes cop Cpl. William McIntyre.

The body of the 33-year-old man was found inside his apartment at Marlborough Court on April 21, 1984. According to a press release released Tuesday by police in Halton, Burlington, Ont. the man’s death was the result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

A 1987 Toronto Star report explains how a .22 caliber bullet hole was found in McIntyre’s forehead, but the murder weapon – which police believed at the time – could be his own unregistered pistol – has never been found. His service revolver has been located, according to a report by the Globe and Mail, but tests have shown that it was not the gun that killed him.

At the time of his death, McIntyre had 11 years of “exemplary service” with the OPP, police said. Reports at the time say he worked in an undercover team known as the “Sultans”, named after the Strait of Dire coup, The swing sultans.

McIntyre was killed while not in service and just before traveling to Kingston, Ontario. for a mission.

“Despite a thorough investigation into the murder, his case remains unsolved,” said the statement released on Tuesday.

Supposed “secret life” and something in the coffin

Several decades old newspaper articles describe the many twists and turns of the case.

McIntyre, who was heavy and had a thick beard, often pretended to be a biker while working undercover.

A 1996 story from the Oakville Beaver says that investigators assumed that McIntyre had been killed by another police officer or someone associated with organized crime. Investigators also suspected that an Orangeville burglar named Rex Yates – whom McIntyre once testified – was responsible, but Yates was never charged. He then drowned in a boating accident near Kingston.

A story from the 1994 Toronto Star also points to another track: a man who stood alone by the coffin at McIntyre’s funeral and slipped something shiny – perhaps a key – into the coffin of the slain officer before to disappear.

According to the Star, McIntyre had told a friend that he had handed over six keys to his apartment, but the police could only find five people who had them.

One of McIntyre’s relatives saw the incident but did not think about it during the funeral, the Star reported.

Detectives learned what had happened months after the fact and wanted to exhume the coffin to see what had been put inside, but McIntyre’s family objected, the story says.

Several previous press reports also indicate that investigators assumed that McIntyre was gay and could have been killed by a former lover.

The same story from the 1994 Toronto Star pointed out that a theory that detectives held at the time was that McIntyre led a “secret life” as a member of a group of gay men in the OPP. Ontario, which his family and close friends “angrily refused” to him.

Reward expires in a year

A 1997 report by Canadian champion Milton also explains how, in 1994, a former RCMP constable named Arturo Nuosci pleaded guilty to “fabricating evidence implicating a former lover and another man in the homicide”.

A 2015 CBC Calgary report showed Nuosci changed their name to Emmerson Brando, and worked there as a paralegal.

Calgary paralegal Emmerson Brando was linked to the McIntyre case decades ago. (emmersonbrando.com)

Several reports from the time of McIntyre’s death also indicate that police were looking for a man whom a neighbor spotted talking to McIntyre about five hours before his body was discovered. A composite drawing of the man was published, but it never appeared.

According to The Canadian Champion, the reward for the information in the case was $ 50,000 in 1997.

Investigators said on Tuesday that a joint force homicide team involving members of the Halton Regional Police Service and the OPP had been formed in early 2020 to continue the investigation.

Investigators say they hope the $ 100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction “will encourage witnesses to provide information that will generate new leads”.

But there is a time limit – the reward expires in a year, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 905-825-4776. Advice can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

[email protected]