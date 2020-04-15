Police, USPS help recover $ 9,500 from elderly man after phone scam

Police and investigators from the United States Postal Service teamed up to thwart $ 9,500 phone scam targeting senior citizen New York the man this week, according to authorities.

The 79-year-old victim from St. James, New York, received a call on April 8, in which the scammer claimed that his grandson had been arrested because of a car accident, police said.

The appellant told him to send a cash deposit to an address in Saint-Louis, Mo.

After mailing a package full of money, the victim spoke to his grandson and realized that the call was a scam and called the police, according to the investigators.

Local detectives asked for help from the New York office of United States Postal Inspection Serviceand officials contacted their Saint-Louis counterparts in time to intercept the package on April 14, before it was delivered to the scammer.

“I would like to salute the efforts of the detectives of the financial crimes unit who prevented the money of an innocent victim from ending up in the hands of a crook – a result which is not always easy”, a said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Phone scams, especially those targeting the elderly or other vulnerable targets, are a persistent problem. The Department of Justice has obtained a first pair of such injunctions in two federal cases involving services that have housed hundreds of millions of people. fraudulent calls end of March.

Commissioner Hart urges residents to beware of phone scams involving cash or gift card requests, as well as news related to COVID-19 crisis.

Common scams can include impostors pretending to represent the Internal Revenue Service, utility companies, or social security.

The postal inspection service has a number of advice available on its website to help people avoid recurring scams.

