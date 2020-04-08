Political reaction to Bernie Sanders’ decision to end campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Suspended its campaign for Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday in a decision that paved the way for the former vice president Joe Biden to tie up the party’s nomination and face President Trump in November.

While the news was not unexpected due to Biden’s large lead among delegates and strong support from polls and other influential Democrats, it did spark a wide range of voice reactions around the world Politics.

This is how politicians react to Sanders’ decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

SANDERS SUSPENDS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN AND MAKE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE PRESUMED

Joe Biden

Biden published a long statement on his relationship with Sanders, praising the efforts of his former rival to change “the dialogue in America”.

“Bernie did something rare in politics. He didn’t just run a political campaign; he created a movement,” said Biden. “The issues that had been little taken into account – or little hope of ever being passed – are now at the center of the political debate. Income inequality, universal health care, climate change, free college, relieving students of overwhelming student loan debt. are just some of the problems that Bernie and his supporters brought to life. “

Biden continued, “And while Bernie and I may not agree on how we could get there, we do agree on the ultimate goal of these and many other problems.”

Former presidential candidates

Sanders’ former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination extended his best wishes to the senator and thanked him for his contributions to the party debate.

Former South Bend, India mayor Pete Buttigieg said he was looking forward to teaming up to end Trump’s presidency with Sanders.

TRUMP SAYS LOST SANDERS DUE TO ELIZABETH WARREN

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Whom many blamed for the fall of Sanders after his stay in the presidential race until Super Tuesday, would have siphoned Sanders’ votes, complimented the “fight for progressive ideas” of self-proclaimed democratic socialists.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Recalled how she and Sanders “entered the Senate together.”

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro called Sanders “a tireless advocate for those who need it most.”

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang was direct.

“Bernie Sanders is a shit hero. Let’s come together and beat this guy,” he said.

Republicans

After Sanders’ announcement on Wednesday morning, those linked to the Republican Party reiterated their message that there is no real distance between Sanders and Biden on real politics – just the way they present themselves.

“Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are two sides of the same radical socialist coin,” said Steve Guest, director of rapid response for the RNC. “Although Bernie may not be the one pushing the Democratic Party to the left as the presumed candidate, Biden is more than happy to lead this socialist charge.”

Others began to gloat over Sanders’ misfortune.

Others have asked why Sanders had not given up before Wisconsin’s primary elections in the middle of a pandemic on Tuesday – although there were also general elections for a seat on the Supreme Court of the ‘State in Wisconsin Tuesday.

JOE BIDEN WOOS SUPPORTERS BERNIE SANDERS AFTER THE SUSPENSION OF THE CAMPAIGN: “YOU NEED”

Supporters of Diehard Sanders

Shaun King, one of Sanders’ most loyal supporters, warned Biden “and his campaign, staff and supporters” that “[v]notes are EARNED “, in what was apparently a shot through the bow of moderate Democrats they should not forget the left-wing party base.

Linda Sarsour, a surrogate mother of Sanders who has been troubled by allegations of anti-Semitism in the past, said that Sanders supporters are working towards a “fairer world” and will not give up their fight.

Nina Turner, the national co-chair of the Sanders campaign, thanked the “# Bernie2020 campaign family” and said, “This continues [to be] my great honor to be a leader in our movement. “

Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Who endorsed Sanders, tweeted a long thread, saying that “our movement faces a setback.” She went on, without naming Biden, to encourage Sanders supporters to vote for the former vice president.

“For those of you who are considering not participating in these elections or voting for Trump, stop. The livelihoods of millions of marginalized people are at stake,” she said. “We all have to fight like hell to get Donald Trump out of the White House and stop the rise of fascism in this country.”

WHO DIRECTOR RESPONDS TO TRUMP THREAT FOR DEFUND AGENCY

Asset

Trump pulled three tweets on Wednesday after news of Sanders leaving the presidential race.

In his first tweet, he accused Elizabeth Warren and the DNC of the fall of Sanders, comparing the 2020 primary to the 2016 primary that Trump has often called “rigged” against Sanders.

Second, Trump expressed confusion over Sanders’ desire to accumulate more of the promised delegates from the last presidential primary races – a strategy Sanders will likely use to maximize his influence at the Democratic National Convention later this year, particularly during writing the party platform.

Finally, Trump expressed doubts that “AOC plus 3” – that is, the representatives. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. And Omar – would support Biden in the general election.

Omar immediately tweeted that she would support Biden. The three other representatives mentioned by Trump, who are members of what is more commonly known as “The Squad”, never gave any indication that they would not support the possible Democratic presidential candidate.