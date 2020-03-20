Pompeo accuses China, Russia and Iran of spreading coronavirus misinformation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed China, Russia and Iran for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus in one White House On Friday, the coronavirus task force asked the Americans to make sure they got their information from reliable sources.

Pompeo’s comments are a continuation of what has been a tough stance on the part of the Secretary of State as the Trump administration has gone back and forth with China on who is to blame for the spread of the virus. Trump has called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” on several occasions, including Friday, referring to the origins of the disease in Wuhan, China. This has raised objections from both China itself and some left-wing Americans who say the terminology is racist.

“It’s pretty vague, unfortunately,” said Pompeo of the source of the false information. “But we certainly saw it coming from places like China and Russia and Iran, where there are coordinated efforts to denigrate what America is doing and our activity to do everything President Trump has started up here. “

Earlier in the press conference, Pompeo implored the Americans to seek information from reliable media, citing a lie peddled by China that the coronavirus was from the United States military.

“Finally, I want to talk about the misinformation that people see on Twitter, around the world,” said Pompeo. “Some come from governments, others come from other individuals. I invite everyone to see the information – information that suggested at one point that this virus originated from the United States military – this information about the blockages that All Americans, indeed people around the world, should ensure that their sources of information are a reliable source and not a bad actor trying to create an information flow that they know is wrong. “

Later in the briefing, Pompeo continued: “We made it clear that we have spoken directly to these countries that they should delete it, that we do not approve of it.”

President Trump also discussed China’s role in the epidemic during the task force briefing: when a reporter started asking Trump what he called the coronavirus – the “Chinese virus” “- Trump interrupted her and did everything possible to praise the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“It is unfortunate that this has gotten out of hand,” Trump said of the virus. “He came from China, he got out of hand. Some people are upset. I know President Xi. He loves China. He respects the United States and I must say that I respect China a lot and I respect President XI . “

Trump has largely refrained from criticizing Xi directly during the coronavirus pandemic and throughout his presidency, but Trump has done everything he can to call coronavirus a “Chinese virus” in recent days as US officials, including members of his administration have taken a firm stand against China on its apparent propaganda campaign to distract themselves from the fact that its lack of transparency in the early stages of the epidemic has greatly contributed to the spread of the virus around the world.

China also decided to expel a subset of American journalists from the Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

Pompeo on Monday called Politburo member of the People’s Republic of China Yang Jiechi to reject a tweet from the deputy director general of the information department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Deputy General Manager Lijian Zhao, tweeted that the US military may be responsible for the coronavirus. He did not provide any evidence to this effect.

In addition, several legislators and GOP officials, including Pompeo, have called the coronavirus “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese coronavirus”. Meanwhile, several members of Congress – from both sides – have introduced bills to reduce America’s dependence on Chinese medical supplies.

“The Chinese Communist Party has threatened to cut off US access to vital medicines in the midst of a pandemic caused by his own failures, “said Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in a statement announcing his version of a bill to further move the US medical supply chain to the United States.” It is time to pull the US supply chains of vital medicines out of China and make the CCP pay for its contribution to this global emergency.