Pompeo: Americans Abroad Should Try To Go Home “Immediately”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged Americans living abroad to return home as soon as possible, or they may lose the ability to do so.

“Americans who wish to return home from abroad should do so immediately and make arrangements to do so,” Pompeo said at a press conference.

“We do not know how long commercial flights to your countries will continue to operate,” said Pompeo, as many airlines have already cut most of their international service.

“We cannot guarantee the ability of the United States government to organize charter flights indefinitely where commercial options no longer exist,” he added.

Pompeo urged Americans abroad to register with their local embassy or to do so online via STEP, the State Department’s smart traveler registration program, and “come back here.”

Pompeo said he had never been as proud of his team as he was at the moment, adding that a 24/7 repatriation task force would continue to bring in thousands of others. Americans in the days and weeks to come.

“Never in the 230-year history of the department have we conducted a global evacuation of such significant geographic complexity and geographic scale,” said Pompeo. “We have no higher duty to the American people than to withdraw this.”

President Trump praised the State Department’s efforts in his own press conference on Tuesday, saying the department has already repatriated 25,000 Americans from more than 50 countries.

“Almost everyone is out now, at home with their parents,” or family members, said Trump.

A senior State Department official said on Monday that more than 13,000 Americans stranded abroad had contacted the agency amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Last week, Fox News reported that as many as 5,000 Americans were stranded in Peru after the international capital city’s airport closed due to the virus.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Accused the State Department of “missing or [sic] emergency ”surrounding Americans stranded in Peru.