Pompeo says State Department has repatriated more than 50,000 US citizens since the coronavirus breakthrough

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the government had brought home more than 50,000 Americans stranded abroad since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the daily press briefing for the White House Coronavirus task force, Pompeo said State Department’s efforts to repatriate Americans abroad are “second to none in our lifetime” .

“We have purchased more than 50,000 Americans from their homes in over 90 countries,” said Pompeo. “It is an effort that is without parallel in our life.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Pompeo noted that there were still several thousand Americans in foreign countries and said the situation to bring them home required contacting the State Department to begin the repatriation process.

“We still have several thousand people we are working to bring home,” he said. “We get rid of it every day. We will follow as long as we have the resources. “

Pompeo added, “We will be done when people can travel alone again. We hope this day will come soon. “

Since the start of the epidemic, the State Department has intensified its efforts to bring Americans back to the country – by contracting private planes and sending military planes to recover those who could not return home in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the State Department chartered a flight to Nigeria to transport 150 passengers to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C.

An American women’s football team was flown from Honduras on March 20 after being stranded there for about a week. According to Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. U.S.

Pompeo recently urged Americans abroad to register with their local embassy or online through STEP, the State Department’s smart traveler registration program, to “return here.” However, he warned that the department could not “guarantee the ability of the United States government to organize charter flights indefinitely where commercial options no longer exist”.

On March 18, the State Department issued a notice urging all Americans to return to the United States promptly or to stay abroad indefinitely. It continues to make unprecedented efforts to repatriate citizens in a short time after countries have closed their borders and failed international flights.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

Some stranded Americans blamed the State Department for issuing the travel advisory too late and lamented the lack of information from US embassies.

“I don’t know how the State Department is doing so badly, but it was funny at first, I was laughing,” said Ronald Coleman, an American stuck in Peru. Foreign police March 26. “And then I think about it and immediately my confidence drops in the way they manage it and how they are organized to manage this effort.”

The U.S. has imposed a number of restrictions on non-essential inbound travel to the north and south borders, as well as from Europe, China, and Iran, but these restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens. or to legal permanent residents.

Danielle Wallace of Fox News contributed to this report.