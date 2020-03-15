Pope leaves Vatican and visits 2 churches in Rome to pray for victims of coronavirus

Pope Francis ignored the lock of Italy in the middle of the country coronavirus epidemic, and shocked two churches with a special visit to allay fears and pray for the end of the disease that is spreading across the planet.

the Vatican said the pope’s trip included a brief Sunday stroll down a main street in Rome to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope made a stretch of street “from a pilgrimage,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Francis prayed in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, then went to a church that had a crucifix carried in a 1522 procession in Rome when the city was struck by the plague.

Italian health officials have demanded that people stay at home as much as possible to fight the country’s epidemic.

Italy has been severely closed, the public can only leave their homes to buy food, go to work or for other urgent reasons, and when they have to go out at least three feet from one of the other.

The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more serious illness.

St. Peter’s Square being closed to the public and a case of infection recently reported by the Vatican, Francis On Sunday, he delivered his traditional weekly commentary and his blessing from the apostolic library instead of a window overlooking the vast square.

François congratulated the priests for their “creativity” in looking after their herds, the region of Lombardy, in the north of Italy, where thousands of people are hospitalized or in quarantine.

He said their efforts have shown that there are “a thousand ways to be close” to the faithful, if not physically.

Some churches in Italy were allowed to remain open for individual prayer, but all public masses were prohibited during the foreclosure to discourage overcrowding.

Francis did not quote the Rev. Giuseppe Corbari, pastor of the San Robbiano church in the town of Giussano, six miles from Milan, but he could have done so.

Corbari printed all the selfies he received from the faithful and attached them to the pews, offering a vivid reminder of the strong sense of community among Catholics.

Francis praised the Archbishop of Milan, who last week went to the roof of the Duomo, the city’s emblematic cathedral, to pray alone before a statue of the Virgin.

