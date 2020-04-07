Possible coronavirus treatment leaves lupus patients with new challenges: “There are back orders”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

When Kristen Renton, an actress based in Valencia, California, began to experience symptoms of lupus – an autoimmune disease that forces the body to attack its own tissues and organs – about 10 years ago, it took five doctors to finally receive a correct diagnosis.

Renton, 38, has suffered from painful symptoms of the disease, which may include fever, fatigue, joint pain and swelling, a butterfly-like rash on the face, and skin lesions. a relief when he was prescribed Plaquenil, the brand name of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial that first appeared on the market in the mid-1950s and has since become a common treatment option for lupus patients.

To say that the drugs helped her is an understatement, as Renton, who appeared on TV shows such as “Sons of Anarchy” and “Days of Our Lives,” told Fox News that her symptoms had improved “Astronomically”.

But the actress, one of the esteemed 1.5 million lupus patients in the United States, is now worried about his well-being. Not only because it is more at risk for the new coronavirus itself – lupus patients are generally considered to be immunocompromised and therefore at higher risk for infections overall – but because the drugs that have changed his life are now little available.

The drug recently made the headlines when it was presented as a possible treatment for COVID-19, the new coronavirus which, last Tuesday, sickened nearly 370,000 people and killed more than 10,000 in the United States -United only. On March 31, however, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a shortage notice hydroxychloroquine, while the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists soon reported the same. Meanwhile doctors from some states would have accumulated the drug for themselves and their family members.

But the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine has been a source of debate within the medical community, with some warning that it is too early to know if it is an effective option for treating patients with the new virus. Theoretically, the drug, with its ability to calm down an immune system response, could help prevent the immune system of a person infected with COVID-19 from overdriving, attacking the virus so vigorously that it eventually causes organic failure and death, as has happened in some patients. Although preliminary studies have shown that drug protects cells grown in laboratory against virus, researchers are now working to better understand hydroxychloroquine and its possible efficacy in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in human clinical trials, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When Renton first learned that the drug was being considered as a possible treatment option, “I was hopeful,” she said. But soon after, “I started to think about what happened with all the toilet paper, the hand sanitizer and the groceries, and all the things that people are afraid they won’t be able to get anymore – and I started hoarding. And then I realized that this was probably what was going to happen to my medication. Unfortunately, I was right. “

Renton already says that it is feeling the effects of the shortage directly, unable to renew its Plaquenil prescription.

“I had to fill up five days ago and unfortunately I couldn’t find any,” she said. “I have contacted both my local pharmacies and the mail pharmacy I work with, and none have been able to give me an answer as to when I will get my medication.”

The Lupus Foundation of America issued a similar sentiment, warning lupus patients that at present, “it is not possible to predict the full extent and duration of the shortage or the long-term impact term of the coronavirus pandemic on the supply of hydroxychloroquine ”, by providing people in need with strategies in their quest for a recharge.

It is estimated that 70-80% of lupus patients in the United States are prescribed hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Daniel J. Wallace, a licensed rheumatologist and co-founder of a lupus foundation, told Fox News Los Angeles, Lupus LA. He said that many of his patients are also struggling to get the drugs they so badly need.

“There are back orders from Plaquenil. Many of my patients who receive a three month supply now only receive a month supply. Among those who receive it, they do not always receive their full order, ”he said.

In Los Angeles in particular, “pharmacies are out of stock and there are a few pharmacies that set aside certain medications for patients who are good patients and know they have lupus,” he added. . “For those who have new prescriptions, I have been asked by some pharmacies to write a note to document that a patient is really suffering from lupus.”

Adam Selkowitz, chairman of the board of Lupus LA, is also a lupus patient. But her concerns mainly concern her 3-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease linked to lupus called COPA syndrome when she was only 18 months old. Selkowitz said his daughter, who he did not identify, takes Plaquenil every day “to help his lungs and lung related symptoms”.

“It was very difficult to put the drug in liquid form, so she had to learn to swallow a pill (using yogurt) before she was 3 years old,” he told Fox News. “It is very important for her to continue taking her regular dose of Plaquenil. We have made a lot of progress in controlling his illness and I think that Plaquenil is an important part of this image. “

Selkowitz said her daughter is taking a quarter of a pill a day, which means she probably has enough medicine for the foreseeable future. That said, he is still “very concerned about our patient population”.

“We are seeing an incredible increase in concern in our community about a shortage of Plaquenil and I fear that the additional stress on these patients will lead to lupus flare-ups,” he added. “Stress can be a real trigger for many lupus patients and the real anxiety and fear generated by these potential shortages is something that we all watch closely.”

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a declaration March 29 announced that it had accepted “30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate given by Sandoz, the generics and biosimilars division of Novartis, and one million doses of Resochin (medical grade chloroquine phosphate) given by Bayer Pharmaceuticals , for possible use in the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or for use in clinical trials. “

Other companies could follow suit, HHS said at the time, while some have “accelerated production to supply additional supplies of drugs to the commercial market”.

Donations can also help make up for shortages, especially for those who are already taking the drug for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. Yet the immediate impact is worrisome for lupus patients like Renton who depend on hydroxychloroquine to live a comfortable life.

“I only have about a week left. I have a few days left before I find myself in a critical situation,” she said. “I understand that there are so many unknown variables at this People hang on to anything that gives them hope they’ll be okay. I understand that perfectly. “

But Renton noted, “I want people to know that this shortage puts me more at risk than I already am. I just want them to also understand my point of view. “