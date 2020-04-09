Postal workers ‘union concerned about Amazon workers’ safety

The President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and cabinet members to express concern over the decision to use Amazon Canada to deliver essential medical supplies across the country.

CUPW President Jan Simpson said she was troubled by the decision to instruct “poorly paid” workers to deliver essential medical equipment such as respirators, gowns, surgical gloves and other protective equipment individual (PPE).

Amazon workers “may have legal rights or benefits provided by the employer to stay home sick or refuse unsafe work,” Simpson wrote. “But without a strong union behind them, they may not feel comfortable exercising these rights or may not be able to be well informed about their rights.”

Simpson calls on the federal government to give representatives of the Warehouse Workers Center, an Ontario group that supports and advocates for Canadian workers, “unhindered access” to Amazon facilities to inform workers of their rights.

Simpson asked the federal government to take other measures, including:

Ensure an appropriate physical distance in Amazon facilities

Ensure that all workers receive appropriate personal protective equipment

Ensure that deliveries are not made by independent contractors

Guarantee respect for private life, in particular with regard to patients’ confidential medical information

CUPW said the government’s decision to use Amazon Canada as a delivery service will put even more pressure on workers who may feel pressured to continue working while sick.

“I want Amazon workers in distribution centers to know that CUPW will fight for all workers in the supply chain under this arrangement,” said Simpson in a press release.

“Now that the federal government has hired your employer, it should no longer wash your hands of violations of your rights and the conditions that put you at risk.”

On Friday, Trudeau announced that his government has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage the distribution of PPE and other medical supplies purchased by the government.

NDP and Greens support CUPW

As part of the agreement, Amazon is partnering with Canada Post and Purolator to deliver supplies to provincial health authorities, hospitals and other government agencies across the country. The terms of the agreement require Amazon to do its work at cost.

The deal has also been criticized by the NDP and the Greens, who have expressed concerns about the treatment of Amazon employees.

“Last month, an Amazon employee in New York was fired for organizing a demonstration against the lack of protective equipment for workers during the COVID-19 crisis,” said green MP Paul Manly. “How can we be sure that Canadian workers will be properly protected during this contract?”

The Greens also warned that the federal government could end up rewarding a company that they believe offers “stressful and precarious jobs by ignoring workers’ health and safety requirements.”

“The health and safety of working Canadians must be protected at all times, but especially during this global public health crisis,” said interim Green Party leader Jo-Ann Roberts.

“We fully support the requests made by CUPW and we expect the government to put in place measures to keep these essential workers safe.”

NDP MP Matthew Green MP for Hamilton Center cited recent press reports documenting claims by Amazon workers that their work environment is not safe.

“We have an extremely hard-working team at Canada Post that handles national logistics every day. Privatization cannot be the solution,” he said. “At a minimum, the federal government should absolutely ensure that workers are safe and receive a living wage.”