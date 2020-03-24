Postponement of Olympic Games raises questions, plunges athletes’ calendar into disarray

It will still be called Tokyo 2020, but the Olympic and Paralympic Games will likely take place in the summer of 2021.

Following Tuesday’s unprecedented announcement – the first time the Games have been postponed – a logistical nightmare is hampering the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 planning committee.

Athletes once again have questions they want to answer, a common theme that they have struggled with since the global COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with their usual rigid routines.

From sites to schedules, qualification processes to changing deadlines and financial consequences, the IOC and the organizing committee have a huge amount of work to do – something they could never have expected or planned for even barely three months.

“It will create complications, but it is better than exposing athletes to a dangerous situation,” Dick Pound, the IOC’s oldest member, told Radio-Canada on Tuesday. “One of the things will be the number of facilities planned for 2020 that will be available in 2021. The international sports calendar will have to be changed.”

Canadian IOC member Dick Pound on the report:

Canadian IOC member Dick Pound told the CBC that the postponement of Tokyo 2020 will have a major impact on the international sports calendar.

Two massive international events slated for summer 2021 – the world athletics and aquatic championships – will no doubt be affected by the postponement. World Athletics, the governing body of athletics, said Tuesday that it was discussing with the organizers alternative dates for the world track championships slated for Eugene, Oregon, next summer.

The event is currently scheduled to take place from August 5 to 15, 2021. It would be in direct conflict if the Games were in accordance with the original schedule for Tokyo 2020, which was scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9.

FINA, the global swimming body, has also announced that it will hold talks with the Japanese organizers of the 2021 World Championships over a possible scheduling conflict with the Tokyo Olympics. 1 in Fukuoka.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse celebrates his silver medal in the 200 meters at the world athletics championships in October. Next year’s championship dates are uncertain due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. (The Associated Press)

And while thousands of athletes around the world now have some of the clarity they have needed so much since the start of the global pandemic, they are also facing the unknown again.

“Absolute relief. Excitement. Uncertainty,” Erica Wiebe told CBC Sports after the IOC’s announcement on Tuesday. “We are living in an unprecedented era. We will be more ready than ever in 2021 and wear the maple leaf with more pride than I thought. ”

Double Olympic trampoline champion Rosie MacLennan is a member of the COC Athletes’ Commission and was a staunch defender of Canada who did not send athletes to Tokyo this summer.

The 31-year-old athlete from King, Ont., Said she was relieved that the IOC had not waited four weeks to make a decision.

“I know it is not an easy decision, and the process is incredibly complex, but I think it gives the Olympics an incredible opportunity to be a story of the world coming together and overcoming this virus,” a- she told the Canadian Press.

“The past 36 and 48 hours have been a whirlwind for athletes from across Canada and also for athletes from around the world.”

On Sunday evening, it was announced that Team Canada would not participate in Tokyo 2020 if it went as planned. Even if it seemed like a postponement was inevitable, Canada’s firm position caused a shock wave in the sports community.

Outdoors, it was a joint effort as athletes went on social media to say that they respect and appreciate movement and that safety is more important than sport. But in the background, many Canadian Olympic and Paralympic hopes are heartbroken and wonder what it means for their athletic dreams.

The Team Canada slogan is “Report today. Conquer tomorrow ”. The chance to conquer is once again a reality, but getting to the Games, each time they happen, will not be easy.

“I think everyone in all industries is wondering when we can get back to normal life,” said Wiebe.

On March 15, the 2016 Olympic wrestling champion won her place at Tokyo 2020. The native of Stittsville, Ontario, celebrated on the wrestling mat in Ottawa, a little moderate, knowing that her celebration could end up without attending the Games this summer.

Some careers of Canadian athletes may be at risk:

Scott Russell of CBC Sports says delaying the Tokyo Olympics could jeopardize the careers of some of Canada's oldest athletes.

“It sounds a little surreal,” said Wiebe, 30. “I have been practicing this sport for a long time. I thought I had seen everything. But I have not yet experienced a global pandemic.”

As Wiebe and so many other Canadian athletes feel some relief knowing that they will actually have their chance to compete on the world stage in the summer of 2021, a flood of questions comes to mind.

“The big uncertainty is what does qualification look like?” Wiebe said Tuesday. “What is the start date of the postponement? Will the international federations organize competitions between now and the 2021 Games to reduce the lost competition opportunities leading up to the 2021 Games? How will the funding for athletes be allocated? When will the training facilities reopen? “

Will international federations set up competitions between now and the 2021 Games to mitigate lost competition opportunities leading up to the 2021 Games? – Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe

It’s an endless list that Wiebe goes through over and over again.

When Pound was asked about the plight of already qualified athletes, his response was anything but reassuring.

“This is an interesting question. Someone who qualified in 2020 could be overtaken by a newcomer by 2021. This is another point of negotiation,” said Pound.

At the time of Tuesday’s announcement, 57% of the athletes scheduled to participate in Tokyo 2020 have qualified, leaving a large number of athletes who have not yet had a chance to win a place at the Games.

A number of qualifying events have already been postponed, including a last-chance men’s basketball qualifier that was slated to take place in Victoria at the end of June. The Canadian team had to win the tournament to get a place in Tokyo.

Canada has already qualified eight teams in various sports, one less than the record of nine teams it sent as host country to the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

“Mixed feelings for our athletes,” said Seyi Smith, chair of the COC Athletes’ Commission, about Tuesday’s decision. “It is good that they can focus on everyone’s collective responsibility for the pandemic now. Too bad the meticulous planning for the Games and planning for life after the Games has derailed.”