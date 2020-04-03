Potential candidate for a coronavirus vaccine developed by scientists at the University of Pittsburgh

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In the race for a vaccine to fight the aggressive spread of new coronavirus, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine may have found a potential option.

With funding from the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases and the National Cancer Institute, university scientists have developed a candidate vaccine to fight SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The team’s findings were reported on Thursday eBioMedicine, which is published by The Lancet.

The study is the first “to be published after criticism by scientific colleagues from outside institutions that describes a candidate vaccine for COVID-19”, according to a Press release, who added, “The researchers were able to act quickly because they had already laid the groundwork in previous coronavirus outbreaks.”

“We had previous experience with SARS-CoV in 2003 and MERS-CoV in 2014. These two viruses, which are closely linked to SARS-CoV-2, tell us that a particular protein, called peak protein, is important to induce immunity. against the virus. We knew exactly where to fight this new virus, “said Andrea Gambotto, associate professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and lead co-author of the study, in a statement.

The researchers used mice in the study, delivering the vaccine to them through a “finger-sized patch” which they said “produced specific antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in quantities they believed were sufficient to neutralize the virus. ” The mice started to develop antibodies to the new virus two weeks after receiving the vaccine, according to the study.

Although the mice were not monitored long-term, the researchers said that the mice in the MERS-CoV vaccine trials “produced enough antibodies to neutralize the virus for at least a year” and said antibody levels in mice outside the new study “appear to be following the same trend.”

Researchers are now seeking approval of a new investigational drug from the United States Food and Drug Administration. If approved, they hope to begin clinical trials in humans “within the next few months.” However, these trials would likely take a year or more before the next steps could be taken, they noted.

“So far, our studies suggest that it may now be possible to produce clinical grade vaccines against new pathogens for human testing and subsequent global distribution in time to have a significant impact on the spread of the disease. “they said in the study.

Although promising, some experts have warned that a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind is far off, a former FDA official told Fox News this week that it was likely “going to be years” .

“The estimate of 12 to 18 months for a widely available vaccine is a” happy speech “from developers and politicians and amplified by the media,” Dr. Henry Miller, who is also a microbiologist, said.