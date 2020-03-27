Potential new treatment for coronaviruses involves blood plasma therapy, says Dr. Ian Lipkin

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, an infectious disease expert from Columbia University, recently said “Lou Dobbs tonight“New plasma-blood therapy could help treat novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The professor of neurology and pathology said he traveled to China in January to discover a new way to fight the virus and recently received a study that showed patients receiving successful plasma therapy.

“One of the reasons I went to China in late January was to understand what they were different about, to treat people,” he said.

“About a week ago, I received a document from a friend of mine, the former health minister … telling me that he had treated 10 patients with plasma therapy – antibodies that have taken from patients who had recovered, “Lipkin continued. “The 10 patients did well. It is an old method we used before taking antibiotics, and it will work here too.”

He said in his March 11 interview that volunteers who have recovered from the virus will likely be asked to come forward to offer plasma, to help doctors work out a cure.

“One of the things we’re going to try to do is ask people who have recovered from this infection to volunteer to provide plasma – there are a number of people who are starting to think about it – so that we can actually use it to treat other citizens, other people around the world who are infected, “added Lipkin. “This is something that we think will make a huge difference in terms of morbidity and mortality. It is available now.”

He also claimed that the study showed that one person’s plasma donations would be enough to treat three patients.

“It’s not like donating blood, it’s not as debilitating,” said Lipkin. “It will be easy to do and it will be a very, very useful solution until we have the vaccine.”

The World Health Organization [WHO] ad he could have a vaccine against the virus within 18 months.

As of Wednesday, there were about 1,100 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States with 30 deaths.