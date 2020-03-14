Power outlet on the “virtual town hall” of Biden after technical problems and errors

Joe Biden ‘The first “virtual city hall” was marred by technical blunders and confusion, and ended after only five minutes.

Former vice president had to cancel Friday gathering in Chicago coronavirus concerns, and his campaign sought to connect with Illinois voters instead.

The event was broadcast live on Facebook and produced with Zoom, a professional videoconferencing application. The start was confusing: Presidential Hope began his remarks before the camera started recording.

As he was about to answer a telephone question from “Maureen”, the line died.

“Hey, you?” Biden asked.

At another point, Biden answered a question about endangered species by turning away from the camera and walking out of the screen.

Less than five minutes later, the town hall came to an abrupt end and Biden and his assistant apologized for the problems.

“I’m sorry it was such a disjointed effort here because of the connections. … There is a lot more to say, but I have probably told you too much already,” said Biden, holding a smartphone in his hand . .

The botched event received harsh criticism.

“Joe, you need a new technical team. They make you look bad …” said Facebook user Amanda Turbyfill Martin on the Biden page.

“No level of technical team can stop someone from wandering confused outside the camera because they forgot it was a live stream,” added another user, Jake Perkins.

Biden and his rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, have suspended large rallies due to concerns over the spread of the virus as the main race continues with debate Sunday evening and more votes on Tuesday.

Sanders, I-Vt., Acknowledged on Friday that fears about the spread of the coronavirus had hindered its ability to mobilize large rallies to support the elections, and suggested that the future Democratic presidential primary poll be delayed if those responsible for the health recommended to do so.

“We do more rallies than anyone, and (they) are often very crowded. I love doing them, “the senator told reporters at a hotel in his home state, Vermont.” This coronavirus has obviously had an impact on our ability to communicate with people in the traditional way that we do. It hurts. “

Thousands of people who have gathered to hear about it have defined Sanders since he first searched the White House in 2016. But the practice has been curtailed as health officials try to slow the spread of the virus.

Instead, Sanders summoned the media for three consecutive days to detonate the Trump administration over its handling of the pandemic, warning of disastrous effects on the economy and human health.

Despite falling behind Biden in the delegates’ race, Sanders has given no indication that he will drop out.

He promised to grill Biden on issues such as expanding health coverage, tackling climate change, reducing college debt, and overhauling a biased criminal justice system during Sunday’s debate .

However, the race continues to revolve around the two candidates. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards plans to delay his state’s democratic primary from April 4 to June 20, and more delays may follow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.