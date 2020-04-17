Pregnant nurse with coronavirus dies of illness, baby rescued by emergency Cesarean: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Pregnant UK nurse dies after contracting novel coronavirus – but doctors were able to save her baby by carrying out an emergency cesarean, according to a report.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, died last Sunday after fighting the new virus for about a week, according to a statement from the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where Agyapong worked, is one.

An internal email reviewed by the UK. Channel 4 News said the decision to perform an emergency cesarean to save Agyapong’s unborn daughter was made after her condition deteriorated. She would have seen improvement after being hospitalized on April 7, but her condition deteriorated shortly before her death.

It is not currently known how far the nurse was during her pregnancy, although the news station described her as “very pregnant” before her death. It is also not known whether her daughter tested positive for the new virus.

“Mary has worked here for five years and was a much appreciated and valued member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust,” said David Carter, Managing Director of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust . , in a report.

“Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he added.

A GoFundMe created on behalf of the nurse raised over $ 200,000 at the time of writing.