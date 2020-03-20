Premier Jason Kenney takes stock of anxious Albertans at the end of historic week

At the end of an unprecedented week in history, Premier Jason Kenney will hold a press conference on Friday to inform Albertans of his plan to guide the province through the greatest period of uncertainty since the Great Depression.

For many, including the Prime Minister himself, it can be difficult to understand everything that has changed in the past five days alone.

On Monday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the province reached 74, with schools, daycares and universities already closed, the government announced plans to accelerate adoption of its $ 57 billion budget .

On Tuesday, when the total number of cases reached 97, the government adopted the budget and Kenney declared a health emergency. The Alberta Provincial Operations Center has grown from Level 3 to Level 4, the highest level. Bars, nightclubs and casinos were ordered to close immediately.

On Wednesday, Kenney announced that Albertans who were isolated and did not receive wages or other benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic could request a one-time cash payment of $ 573 from the government.

“We must begin to prepare for a period of adversity different from the one we have known since the 1930s in this province,” Kenney said that day in a speech to the Legislative Assembly.

On Thursday, as the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 146, and Alberta recorded its first death from illness, Kenney delivered a passionate speech in the Legislative Assembly referring to the Battle of England, urging Albertans to “keep calm and continue” like Londoners. had during the bombing of 1940.

“It is difficult for us at this time to grasp the potential depth of [the coming] “I think it is our collective responsibility, as leaders, to provide a sense of solidarity, trust and hope. But it must be based on realism.”

This realism, said Kenney, one day when Western Canada Select oil was trading at less than $ 10, was that Alberta would likely be hit harder than most other jurisdictions.

“We have never experienced anything like this in the history of our energy industry,” he said. “We are facing a period of deep adversity.”