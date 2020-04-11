Premier of Quebec says death toll at Montreal seniors' residence `` looks a lot like gross negligence ''

Premier of Quebec, François Legault, said 31 people have died in a private seniors’ residence in the Montreal area since March 13 – five so far, COVID-19 has confirmed.

Dark Legault, visibly pale as he spoke at Saturday’s provincial press conference, has set aside a day off to deal with the fallout and share with the public what he says is “a lot like neglect serious”.

Public health authorities said they had made the first assessment of the situation at the CHSLD Herron, located in the western suburbs of the island of Dorval, on March 29.

“We know they were struggling to maintain their staff-to-resident ratio,” said Lynne McVey, President and CEO of the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, during a press conference later Saturday afternoon.

“And they asked us for help and we provided help on certain shifts to get into the residence to help care for their patients.”

However, according to McVey, the owners of the Herron did not fully cooperate, a development which she called “extraordinary”.

It was only after the issuance of two formal notices and a possible court decision under the Quebec Public Health Act that officials were able to see the residents’ medical files and information on the residents. family contacts, said McVey.

The court order, made on April 8, allows the regional health authority “to order any measure it deems necessary to prevent a threat to the health of the population from worsening”, according to a press release Saturday.

Saturday, Montreal police cars were parked in front of CHSLD Herron, a long-term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Quebec. The province has asked police to investigate the deaths of 31 residents last month. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

McVey said doctors and health workers in hospitals and clinics were now available at the residence and “fully operational”. She said that the families of all residents of the Herron will be contacted today.

“Our teams are here now, and we will focus on the health of each resident.”

Conditions for CHSLDs have been a problem for years.

On Saturday, Legault said he was “not proud to see what is happening in our CHSLDs”.

“We owe it to our seniors to take care of them with dignity,” he said. “I want to give my word to Quebecers that we will take the necessary measures” so that Quebec seniors are better taken care of.

The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, has canceled a day off planned to deal with the fallout from the situation at the CHSLD Herron. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)

A public health investigation is underway and Legault said the province has also requested a police investigation.

The province is now tracking several other private CHSLDs that belong to the same owner, said Legault, and will immediately check conditions in the province’s 40 private CHSLDs.

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann said she expects a report on these residences by the end of the day.

Legault said he would be “cautious” while the investigations were underway, but followed up with a candid assessment.

“Honestly, I think there has been a lot of neglect at the residence,” he said.

“I repeat, when the CIUSSS arrived on March 29, almost all the staff had left,” he said, referring to the regional health authority, which now manages the home. “So I think it sounds a lot like gross negligence.”