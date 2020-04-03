Prescription change to protect supply in COVID-19 crisis triples fees for some patients

It is a change that aims to keep hoarding and prescription drug shortages at bay, but critics say it increases the cost of drugs for those who can least afford them.

Pharmacies across the country are now dispensing prescriptions every month, instead of once every three months; but they still charge the same prescription fee per prescription, which leaves patients paying three times more often.

Dispensing fees can range from approximately $ 4 to $ 15 per prescription, depending on the pharmacy and the province in which a patient lives.

“Seniors can have 10, maybe 15 prescriptions they need to be filled at a time. It adds up terribly,” said Kathleen Finlay of the Center for Patient Protection, who is concerned that seniors will start cutting pills in half or stop filling prescriptions together. .

She said that additional trips to the pharmacy also increased concerns about exposure to COVID-19, especially among vulnerable seniors.

“At a time when we are reminded that the elderly must stay at home for their own protection,” she said.

Change aims to fill shortages

The Canadian Pharmacists Association has recommended the prescription change that is now being implemented in pharmacies across the country.

He recommended the change in order to protect the country’s medical supply chains and prevent possible shortages as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on the health system, said a spokesperson for the association.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for seniors like François Giroux, a 66-year-old Ottawa resident.

Giroux uses three types of drugs for blood pressure and cholesterol. In addition to the $ 100 annual fee he pays to be part of a provincial drug program, he will now have to pay about $ 25 in prescription costs per month instead of every three months.

“For people on fixed incomes, it takes money to buy milk, bread and food,” he said.

Kym Harris lives in the small community of Pender Harbor, British Columbia, where there is only one pharmacy.

Her work as coordinator of a local health center puts her in touch with many seniors in the community who have one of the highest prescription costs in the country, at $ 13.99 per prescription, a she said.

Harris said that in the absence of a current drug shortage, a reduced frequency for filling prescriptions is a “green light for gouge,” adding that pharmacists already have the power to limit the frequency of refilling prescriptions if necessary.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. They hide this recommendation for each patient … In my case, it would have cost $ 78 more,” she said, referring to her own prescriptions.

Giving up fees is not an option, says pharmacists’ association

Dispensing fees cover various expenses for pharmacists, including the time it takes to check prescriptions, talk to patients, and track inventory and patient records.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association said there was no known drug shortage due to COVID-19, but that the demand for prescription drugs was up 30% in early March.

“Canada already has a fragile supply chain, so we could have decided to do nothing and let the shortages occur or make the very difficult decision to recommend rationing,” said spokesman Barry Powers.

He said waiving fees is not an option as pharmacists face increasing costs as an essential service during the pandemic – such as having to install plexiglass barriers as they do not have access to equipment protection and increase the compensation of employees who fear coming to work. because of COVID-19.

“It goes back to the whole concept of making the drug supply safe and protecting it so that they have access to it. We absolutely recognize that it is a financial burden for patients. It is a financial burden for pharmacists also if they start to waive fees. “

Asked insurance companies and the province to help

The association knew the change would cause the problems some patients now face, said Powers, and that’s why the group contacted provincial governments and private health care companies in advance to ask them to take measures to minimize the financial impact on patients.

According to the Ontario Pharmacists Association, the most populous province in the country, Ontario has yet to take any action.

The association supports the dispensing of prescriptions every month, rather than once every three months, and is in talks with the province to help patients injured by the move.

“The government should take steps to cover the co-payments of the second and third distributions, and it should act immediately to provide this relief,” said general manager Justin Bates.

The Ontario Ministry of Health says it is aware of the concerns and that it is “assessing all possibilities to support Ontarians during this difficult time”.

Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia say most of their prescriptions last less than 30 days, so they don’t expect a significant impact from the change.

Alberta, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have taken steps to waive or subsidize fees.

Newfoundland has just announced that it is looking for ways to give seniors a break on these fees.

Power said that the Canadian Pharmacists Association is also discussing with the provinces and the federal government a coherent, safe and reliable drug delivery system.

Patient advocate Finlay says there is no time to waste.

“The government must step up its efforts and ensure that this right is adapted to the vulnerable elderly who are affected – it must be a coordinated response.”

Exceptions made

Some pharmacies make exceptions.

Gary Raich of Toronto says he brought his case to his local pharmacist and to the Canadian Pharmacists Association and can now get the equivalent of three months of medication.

“People shouldn’t have to go to pharmacies and talk to pharmacists and fight for 90 days,” said the 65-year-old.

CBC News heard from some patients that their pharmacists had made exceptions and filled the 90-day prescription; others said they were looking for a pharmacy that would.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association encourages people to talk to their pharmacists about their specific needs.