Prescriptions For Anti-Anxiety Drugs Rise Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, New Report

the coronavirus quarantine has contributed to an increase in demand for prescription tranquilizers and sleeping pills in the United States, while Americans continue to worry about the uncertainty of the disease, according to a new research report.

The biggest spike is prescriptions for anti-anxiety drugs, which increased 34.1% from mid-February to mid-March, through the management organization for Express Scripts pharmaceutical services.

From February 16 to March 15, prescriptions for antidepressants increased by 18.6%, while sleeping pills increased by 14.8%.

“This analysis, showing that many Americans are turning to emergency medication, demonstrates the serious impact that COVID-19 can have on the mental health of our country,” said Express Scripts.

On Saturday, the United States had more than 716,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 37,000 deaths.

Protests have erupted in several states – including California, Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey – following an extension of home stay orders that will continue next month.

