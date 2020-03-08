President of the New York State Bar on Legal Rights during the Coronavirus Epidemic

Hank Greenberg, president of the New York State Bar Association, spoke about people’s health rights while responding to the news that 21 people had tested positive for the coronavirus on a cruise ship off the coast of California.

“Society has the right to be protected from communicable diseases. But individual freedoms are also important,” said Greenberg. “America’s News HQ“co-host Arthel Neville.” And how these rights are balanced in the context of what we are experiencing, with this particular virus, is an important legal issue. “

“Do you have the right to say no?” Neville asked Greenberg whether or not someone on the cruise ship had the right to say “no” to quarantine.

“You have the right to say no. And you also finally have the right to have an administrative procedure, a hearing during which the government would be responsible for demonstrating that your continued detention was necessary to protect public health”, explained Greenberg.

Neville asked if this person could be detained or said “no” if he was infected.

“But potentially under these circumstances, the government has the ability to keep you in a confined situation to be quarantined even against your wishes until your release no longer poses a threat to the public,” said Greenberg.

Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship called the Grand Princess have tested positive for the virus, and 19 of them are crew members, Vice President Pence announced Friday amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a fatal group of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage.

Pence said federal authorities are working with California officials to bring the Grand Princess – carrying more than 3,500 passengers – to a non-commercial port over the weekend and test everyone for the virus. There was no immediate word on where the ship will dock.