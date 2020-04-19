President Pelosi Tears Trump As “Weak Leader” Told Fox News Sunday He Failed To Respond To Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

House tenant Nancy Pelosi gave President Trump an “F” for what she called “weak” leadership coronavirus pandemic and promised that despite recent skirmishes, Congress would “soon” reach an agreement to add $ 250 billion to replenish a program that provides repayable loans to small businesses.

Pelosi, in his first Fox News Sunday interview since 2017, accused Trump of ignoring scientific evidence by formulating a plan for the nation to recover from the pandemic that has shut down most of the economy.

“Leaders – leaders take responsibility. So I said he was a weak leader. He takes no responsibility. He blames – blames others, “said Pelosi. “And maybe that would have been OK before, but we can’t continue on a path which is, again, I’ll come back to science, science, science, evidence, data on how we should go forward.”

Trump announced his plan last week and Pelosi remained critical of the president, although Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that the first phase of the plan, if carried out properly, could provide enough tests for it to work.

When asked if she believed Fauci, Pelosi replied in the affirmative, but pointed out what she called a “failure” to perform sufficient tests as far as evidence that the administration has already failed .

“But we’re well behind and it’s a failure. The president gets an F, a test failure,” said Pelosi. “But Fauci – Dr. Fauci is right. If it was done correctly, it was not done and I – I think when he inserts “if it is done”, it is to admit that it was not done. “

Host Chris Wallace countered Pelosi’s assertion that Trump hadn’t taken the pandemic seriously enough before March by showing a video of her walking the streets of Chinatown on February 24 without a mask and encouraging tourists to get there. In the clip, Pelosi said he was “very safe” there.

Pelosi insisted that this was not an example of his taking the epidemic lightly, and said that it was only aimed at “ending the discrimination, stigma that was rampant against the American-Asian community. “

Trump and other Republicans have lambasted Pelosi in recent days for refusing to immediately agree to add funds to the paycheck protection program, which offers small businesses forgivable loans to pay employees and other expenses while they suffer due to the stay at home orders. The initial $ 350 billion program has already run out, but Democrats wouldn’t add the $ 250 billion The Republicans asked without also responding to other concerns.

“We want to add more money there,” said Pelosi, but added “that it is very urgent that we support our – our police and our firefighters, our health workers, our nurses, our teachers” . She said that “this is what the state and local government are doing, meeting the needs of the coronavirus. And everything we do is about the coronavirus, understand it. “

Despite the deadlock that has resulted so far, Pelosi said progress has been made in reaching an agreement and that small businesses will benefit from relief in the near future.

“They will have more money as soon as we come to an agreement – it will be soon,” she said. “And I think people will be very happy because these small businesses have to thrive in a community where they are, again, health is essential to opening them up.”

Regarding how Congress will act, Pelosi has considered a possible rule change to allow remote voting for the time being. The speaker has opposed this in the past, but said that the rules committee chair, Jim McGovern, and the House administration committee chair, Zoe Lofgren, said that proxy voting could be achievable in accordance with constitutional and security requirements.

“I take their recommendation. It was not a change – my attitude has always been, if possible, let’s see what the options are,” said Pelosi. “That’s what they came back and said it was was possible. And we will see – and it must be bipartisan. We will see how our colleagues on the other side of the aisle – I think there is some openness. “