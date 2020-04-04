President Trump makes a joke about dating models while discussing COVID-19 models

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Tump eyebrows raised during the White House coronavirus Friday briefing for a racy comment.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said that by taking precautions such as social isolation and an appropriate medical response, the country could reduce the potential death toll of COVID-19, according to scientific models .

The president intervened, telling reporters he wanted to see far fewer deaths than current projections – which predict a wave of fatal cases over the summer.

“The models show that hundreds of thousands of people are going to die,” he said. “I want to go largely under the models. The professionals made the models. I have never been involved in a model. But – at least this kind of model. “

First lady Melania Trump is a former model.

The United States had seen at least 270,473 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,889 deaths on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, the White House predicted that between 100,000 and 240,000 people could die from COVID-19 by the end of the epidemic, and millions more would fall ill.

President Trump told the Americans to prepare for “two very painful weeks” as his administration rolled out new guidelines “30 days to slow the spread”.

A number of state governments have also ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and urged residents to stay at home and avoid close contact with others as part of a national mobilization to slow the spread of the virus. .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also published new orientation on face covers, urging Americans to start wearing them in public places, even when they are asymptomatic.

“Cloth face covers made from household items or made at home from common low-cost materials can be used as an additional voluntary public health measure,” said the CDC.

Andrew News’s Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.